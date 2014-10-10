The global influencer marketing platform market accounted at US$ 137.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 373.5 Mn in 2027.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

The analysis of the global market for Influencer Marketing Platform Market until 2027 is an in-depth study of the Customer Trade Finance industry, which focuses on global market trends. The report aims to provide an overview of the global market for Influencer Marketing Platform Market with detailed market segmentation by product / application and by region. The global market for Influencer Marketing Platform Market is expected to experience strong Growth over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing geographic market. The Asia Pacific comprises of a population of over 4.4 Bn, which is witnessing high growth in internet penetration as well as an increasing number of social media users’. Social media is one of the critical drivers for Asian people to go online; however, a considerable disparity exists among Asia Pacific countries. Influencer marketing is booming in the region, however reaching to consumers in the region sometimes become difficult. Presence of several countries with different cultures and languages is acting as a significant barrier. Some of the potential issues that should be taken into consideration before selecting an appropriate influencer in Asian countries include a platform of choice, identification of influencers with genuine followers, and cost of these influencers.

GLOBAL INFLUENCER MARKETING PLATFORM – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market – By Offerings

Solution

Service

Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market – By Application

Search & Discovery

Campaign Management

Influencer Relationship Management

Analytics & Reporting

Others

Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market – By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market – By End User

Fashion & Lifestyle

Marketing Agencies

Retail & Consumer Goods

Travel & Hospitality

Others

