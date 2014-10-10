CAGR levels are GROWING and the Self-Healing Concrete market-changing day by day. The Self-Healing Concrete report consists of all the market definition, classifications, segments, applications, engagements and market trends the user needs to know in order to be successful in the Self-Healing Concrete market. The sales, import, export and revenue are deeply affected by the moves of several key players and brands in the Global Self-Healing Concrete market.

Self-Healing Concrete market report contains all the profiles of the Dominating players and brands that make a huge impact on the Self-Healing Concrete industry by their moves like developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations.

Global Self-Healing Concrete Market is set to witness a significant CAGR inducing a high amount of growth of the market in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and historic years of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing construction projects globally and searching for a long-time solution to cracks and fissures in concretes.

Report Segmentation

Global Self-Healing Concrete Market By End-Use (Building & Construction, General Industrial, Residential Infrastructures), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the self-healing concrete market are CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Basilisk, Sika AG, LafargeHolcim, BASF SE, Tarmac Trading Limited, HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG, Breedon Group plc, Firth, Buzzi Unicem USA Inc., Kwik Bond Polymers, Wacker Chemie AG, Civilworks, Crown Polymers Corp., NEI Corporation, Polycoat Products, Acciona, Alstom, Spintech LLC, Fosroc Inc., and DowDuPont.

Competitive Analysis:

Global self-healing concrete market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of self-healing concrete market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

Concrete has been a major part of our historic and architectural presence in the past and it is expected to stay that way, as it is a viable material for the construction and has been used in a number of significant monuments that have withstood since long. But, with time it starts to undergo physical disadvantages in the forms of cracks, through which water seeps through and there is an increased risk of corrosion to the steel structure. Self-healing concrete solves this problem through the covering of cracks.

Market Drivers:

Increased construction projects globally is expected to drive the market growth

Increased benefits and higher return on investment over traditional type of concrete is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness and integration of the product in a number of regions is expected to restrain the market growth

Vulnerability and high cost of raw material prices is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation:

By End-Use Building & Construction General Industrial Residential Infrastructures



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2015, Polycoat Products acquired Crown Polymers LLC, establishing an independent organization operating autonomously and creating a global leader for various applicable industries.

In November 2017, Green Basilisk announced that they had raised seed money from SHIFT Invest, which will be used for the expansion of its production capabilities and global market reach and share focusing in asia.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

