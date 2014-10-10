Data Bridge Market Research brings to you this report on the Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market Report is a compilation with figures as recent as 2017 and forecasts up to 2024 that helps you track the unprecedented growth seen in the Medical Devices Industry giving you an edge to not just compete but to outmatch the competition. The report provides key statistics on the market status of Global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals.

Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market By Treatment Mode (Endovenous Ablation, Injection Sclerotherapy, Surgical Ligation/Stripping), By Product (Ablation Devices, Venous Closure Products, Surgical Products), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Clinics), By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The varicose vein treatment market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of varicose vein treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Technological advancements in varicose vein treatment technique.

Reduced trauma and better exposure to the site of application.

Focus intended to less-invasive treatment procedures

Growth in geriatric population

Risk factors affecting to varicose vein treatment

Medtronic,

Braun Melsungen AG,

AngioDynamics,

biolitec AG,

Syneron Medical Ltd.,

LUMENIS,

Energist Ltd.,

Eufoton srl,

Accuron Technologies Limited,

Teleflex Incorporated,

Quanta System S.p.A,

Sciton, Inc.,

Fotona d.o.o.,

BTG International Ltd.,

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA,

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.,

Chemische Fabrik Kreussler & Co. GmbH,

Grocare India,

Alma Lasers and The Vein Company

Market Segmentation:

The global varicose vein treatment market is segmented by treatment mode into endovenous ablation, injection sclerotherapy and surgical ligation or stripping.

On the basis of product:- Ablation devices, venous closure products, and surgical products

On the basis of end user:- Hospitals and ambulatory clinics.

On the basis of geography:- North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Market Defination:-

Vericose vein are knotted and enlarged veins due to pressure in the veins, which is mostly occurs lower body. It indicates higher risk of circulatory problems and sometime leads to more-serious problems. The modern technological advancements in varicose vein treatment technology are laser ablation systems, intense-pulsed-light therapy and combination of closure systems, radiofrequency systems and ultrasound guided systems which help to drive the market.

