The Metal Forging market report gives an inside and out cognizance about market development by seeking past advancements, and contemplating the current circumstance and future gauges dependent on dynamic and likely regions. The detail investigation of the Metal Forging market dependent on elite players, present, past and cutting edge information which will offer as a gainful guide for all Metal Forging Market contenders. This report covers a thorough analysis of the business arrangements that affects Metal Forging Market essentially such as, the cost structure of the items accessible in the market, their demand/supply details and details about their manufacturing chain.

Global Metal Forging Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.75% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising production of aircraft and increasing passenger traffic are the factors for the growth of this market.

Forging is a process which uses different comprehensive forces so that it can shape the metals. Carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, aluminium, magnesium and other are some of the common raw materials of the metal forging. Metal forging usually increase the strength of the material by closing the empty spaces and blocking the cracks. They also remove the inclusion in the part which is forged by breaking the impurities and redistributing it in the metal work. They are widely used in applications such as oil and gas, construction, automotive, agriculture and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand from automotive sector will drive the market growth

Growth of aerospace and defense sector will also propel the market growth

Rising demand of titanium for the production of aircraft components will also enhance the growth of this market

Increasing demand for crude steel will also accelerate the market growth

Segmentation: Global Metal Forging Market

By Raw Material

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Aluminum

Magnesium

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Others

By Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Construction

Agriculture

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Ohio Star Forge (OSF) announced that they completed the addition of 15,000 square feet to its building for a new machining division. The company now have five forging machines and around 120 employees. The company provide forgings to the industries such as automotive, oil & gas and others

In November 2016, Bharat Forge announced that they have acquired Walker Forge Tennessee so that they can expand their portfolio in the U.S. This acquisition will help the company to provide their products in the industries such as construction, mining, commercial vehicles and other industries and enhance their presence in North America

Competitive Analysis:

Global metal forging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of metal forging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global metal forging market are Ansteel Vigano’ Srl., Arconic, ATI., Bharat Forge, Bruck GmbH, ELLWOOD Group Inc., JAPAN CASTING & FORGING CORP, Hilton Metal Forging Ltd., Ace Forge pvt. ltd., L. A. Weiss, Chauhan Metal Forging Works., Drop Forging, Trenton Forging, Pradeep Metals Limited, A V Steel Forgings, Green Bay Drop Forge, Advance Forgings, CALMET, Shree Siddheshwari Metal Forging Pvt. Ltd, Viking Forge, LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED, Precision Castparts Corp and others.

