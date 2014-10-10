The Pruritus Drug Market research report is a significant investigation of changing business sector elements, driving elements, impediments, and limitations that have been considered the most extensive impacts on market development. Adroit investigative devices, for example, Porter’s Five Forces examination, SWOT examination, and Feasibility examination study have likewise been utilized by the report to offer an exhaustive information of the market. It will go about as a key research report for various organizations, authorities, analysts, products and innovation advancement establishments who are quick to investigate the worldwide Pruritus Drug at a minute level. The report gives details about key drivers and restraints, the Pruritus Drug market size, industry share, CAGR values, growth details and key segments.

Global Pruritus Drug Market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing research and development expenses and high demand of novel therapies are some factors fueling the market growth.

Pruritus is referring to the severe itching associated with number of dermatological disorders including xerotic eczema, atopic dermatitis, and allergic contact dermatitis. It is typically an unpleasant sensation that elicits a desire to scratch vigorously and it is greatly altered by psychological and CNS factors.

Request for Sample Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-pruritus-drug-market

According to the statistics published in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, it was estimated approximately 10 to 25% people were affected with pruritus worldwide. Huge financial support from the government and increase in strategic alliances between the companies are key factors for market growth.

Market Drivers

Increase prevalence of pruritus worldwide is driving the market growth

Increase special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the market growth

High specific demand of novel treatment is accelerating the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is enhancing the market growth

Segmentation: Global Pruritus Drug Market

By Indication

Chronic Kidney Disease associated Pruritus

Chronic Liver Disease associated Pruritus

Atopic Dermatitis Associated Pruritus

Others

By Drugs

Corticosteroids

Antihistamines

Counterirritants

Others

By Routes of Administration

Injectable

Topical

Oral

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retailers

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Browse Full Report with Details TOC @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-pruritus-drug-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Cara Therapeutics in-licensed exclusive worldwide excluding South Korea and Japan to develop and commercialize oral Korsuva, selective inhibitor of kappa opioid receptors from Enteris BioPharma for the treatment of chronic pruritus. Under the deal terms, Enteris BioPharma granted Cara Therapeutics Peptelligence Technology to develop and commercialize Oral Korsuva in any indication. Enteris BioPharma will receive an upfront payment of USD 8.00 million comprised of USD 4.00 million in cash. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma is eligible to receive development, regulatory and tiered commercial milestone payments, as well as low, single-digit royalties based on net sales in the licensed territory granted by Enteris BioPharma.

In January 2019, Menlo Therapeutics received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for serlopitant, an oral NK1 receptor antagonist for the treatment of pruritus associated with Prurigo Nodularis (PN). The FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy designation expedites development and timeline process and facilitates FDA regular interaction and guidance which will make regulatory approval faster and hence help patients suffering from pruritus to regulatory approval faster.

Competitive Analysis:

Global pruritus drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global pruritus drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pruritus drug market are Cara Therapeutics, Enteris BioPharma, NeRRe Therapeutics, Menlo Therapeutics, XBiotech, Ipsen Pharma, Novus Therapeutics, Inc, AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION, RDD Pharma, Ltd, Pfizer Inc and others.

Inquiry before Buying @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-pruritus-drug-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com