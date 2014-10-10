Global Automotive Windshield Market is expected to reach USD 23.08 billion by 2025, from USD 13.95 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

This automotive windshield market research report is a great option to achieve current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2025. Clients can get familiar, by using this report, with the new opportunities in the automotive industry and most important customers for the business growth. The key research methodology used throughout this report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which takes into account data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation. The report puts a light on forthcoming and key opportunities in new geographical market.

Some of the major players operating in the global automotive windshield market are AGC Inc., SGG, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Vitro, Central Glass Co., DURA AUTOMOTIVES SYSTEMS, Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co., Sisecam Group, GAURDIAN INDUSTRIES, Magna International Inc., T&S Auto Glass, Fuyao Group, GUARDIAN GLASS, Nordglass group, Olimpia Auto Glass Inc., PPG Industries, Shatterprufe, OGIS GmbH , Star Auto Glass, Glaston Corporation, Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited and among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2017, LiquidNano Inc. (U.S.) launched a highly innovative product, LiquidNano Windshield, which is a Liquid Glass Protector for automotive windshields.. Through this product launch the company had enhanced its product portfolio. The company also offered increased protection for automotive windshields against stone and chip damage.

In August 2015, the Asahi India Glass Limited (India) launched Glasxperts and Windshield Experts. Through this product launch the company has expanded its windshield business.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Windshield Market

The global automotive windshield market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive windshield market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global automotive windshield market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period.

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.

Breakdown Of Automotive Windshield Market

By Position

(Front Windshield, Rear Windshield),

Vehicle Type

(Passenger Cars (PC), Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)),

Glass type

(Laminated Glass, Tempered Glass),

Material Type

(Thermoset Material, Thermoplastic Material),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing automobile production

Increasing use of Windshield for latest display technologies

Increasing vehicle sales and vehicle parts.

Increasing urban population

Increasing disposable income of middle class population

Fluctuating prices of glass raw materials.

Use of windshield for augmented reality application

