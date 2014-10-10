The global Marine Electronics market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Marine Electronics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Marine Electronics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Marine Electronics in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Marine Electronics manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Atlas Elektronik

Flir Systems

Furuno Electric

Garmin

Johnson Outdoors

Kongsberg Maritime

Kraken Sonar

Navico

Neptune Sonar

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

R2sonic

Sound Metrics

Thales

Ultra Electronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Sonar Systems

Radars

GPS Tracking Device

Segment by Application

Small Recreational Boats

On-Water Commercial and High End Leisure

Underwater Leisure

Underwater AUV

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Marine Electronics

1.1 Definition of Marine Electronics

1.2 Marine Electronics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Marine Electronics Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Sonar Systems

1.2.3 Radars

1.2.4 GPS Tracking Device

1.3 Marine Electronics Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Marine Electronics Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Small Recreational Boats

1.3.3 On-Water Commercial and High End Leisure

1.3.4 Underwater Leisure

1.3.5 Underwater AUV

1.4 Global Marine Electronics Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Marine Electronics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Marine Electronics Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Marine Electronics Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Marine Electronics Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Marine Electronics Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Marine Electronics Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Marine Electronics Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Marine Electronics Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Marine Electronics

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Marine Electronics

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Marine Electronics

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Marine Electronics

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Marine Electronics Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Marine Electronics

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Marine Electronics Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Marine Electronics Revenue Analysis

4.3 Marine Electronics Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

Chapter Five: Marine Electronics Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Marine Electronics Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Marine Electronics Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Marine Electronics Revenue by Regions

5.2 Marine Electronics Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Marine Electronics Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Marine Electronics Production

5.3.2 North America Marine Electronics Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Marine Electronics Import and Export

5.4 Europe Marine Electronics Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Marine Electronics Production

5.4.2 Europe Marine Electronics Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Marine Electronics Import and Export

5.5 China Marine Electronics Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Marine Electronics Production

5.5.2 China Marine Electronics Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Marine Electronics Import and Export

5.6 Japan Marine Electronics Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Marine Electronics Production

5.6.2 Japan Marine Electronics Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Marine Electronics Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Marine Electronics Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Marine Electronics Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Marine Electronics Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Marine Electronics Import and Export

5.8 India Marine Electronics Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Marine Electronics Production

5.8.2 India Marine Electronics Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Marine Electronics Import and Export

Chapter Six: Marine Electronics Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Marine Electronics Production by Type

6.2 Global Marine Electronics Revenue by Type

6.3 Marine Electronics Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Marine Electronics Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Marine Electronics Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Marine Electronics Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Marine Electronics Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Atlas Elektronik

8.1.1 Atlas Elektronik Marine Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Atlas Elektronik Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Atlas Elektronik Marine Electronics Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Flir Systems

8.2.1 Flir Systems Marine Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Flir Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Flir Systems Marine Electronics Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Furuno Electric

8.3.1 Furuno Electric Marine Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Furuno Electric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Furuno Electric Marine Electronics Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Garmin

8.4.1 Garmin Marine Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Garmin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Garmin Marine Electronics Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Johnson Outdoors

8.5.1 Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Johnson Outdoors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Kongsberg Maritime

8.6.1 Kongsberg Maritime Marine Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Kongsberg Maritime Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Kongsberg Maritime Marine Electronics Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Kraken Sonar

8.7.1 Kraken Sonar Marine Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Kraken Sonar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Kraken Sonar Marine Electronics Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Navico

8.8.1 Navico Marine Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Navico Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Navico Marine Electronics Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Neptune Sonar

8.9.1 Neptune Sonar Marine Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Neptune Sonar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Neptune Sonar Marine Electronics Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Northrop Grumman

8.10.1 Northrop Grumman Marine Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Northrop Grumman Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Northrop Grumman Marine Electronics Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Raytheon

8.12 R2sonic

8.13 Sound Metrics

8.14 Thales

8.15 Ultra Electronics

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of Marine Electronics Market

9.1 Global Marine Electronics Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Marine Electronics Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Marine Electronics Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Marine Electronics Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe Marine Electronics Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China Marine Electronics Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan Marine Electronics Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Marine Electronics Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India Marine Electronics Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 Marine Electronics Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Marine Electronics Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Marine Electronics Customers

Chapter Eleven: Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

