Global industrial fabric market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 134.92 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 201.64 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 5.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growth in the construction industry is the major factor for the growth of this market.

This industrial fabric market report includes a wide-ranging evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. The industrial fabric report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value in chemical and material industry based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Global industrial fabric market report studies the industry abilities for each geographical region based on the customer purchasing patterns, macroeconomic parameters, development rate, and market demand and supply states. In addition, this industrial fabric market report also endows with top to bottom estimation of the market with respect to income and developing business sector.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global industrial fabric market are Forbo Flooring India Private Limited, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Habasit, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC, ContiTech AG, Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc, W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG, Dowdupont, Johns Manville, Fitesa, G & R Henderson & Co, Berry Global Inc., Kimberly-Clark, Freudenberg Group, Beaulieu Technical Textiles., THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD, CBC INDIA, Bridgestone Corporation, ZENITH RUBBER, Wovlene Tec Fab India, Parishudh Fibres, Sage Automotive Interiors, ACME and others.

Market Drivers:

Exceptional properties of the industrial fabric is driving the growth of this market

Growth in the automotive carpet is another factor driving the market growth

Rising usage of industrial fabric in automotive and construction industry will drive the market

Growing demand for filtration application will also propel growth

Market Restraints:

Strict government regulation is restraining the growth of this market

Less cost of the industrial fabric is another factor restraining the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Grasim Industries Ltd announced that they are going to acquire Soktas so that they can strengthen their position in fabric market. This acquisition will also help them to expand their business in subcontinents. SIPL is currently a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Soktas Group and its main facilities are located in Soke, Turkey

In January 2018, Algerian JV announced the launch of their new textile manufacturing facility which is collaboration between the Algerian Government and Turkey’s Tay Group. The 40 percent will be consumed by domestic market and rest will be exported. This will be equipped with eight textile production units, accommodation facility for workers and official and a textile school

Segmentation: Global Industrial Fabric Market

By Fiber

Polyamide

Polyester

Aramid

Composite

Others

By Application

Conveyor Belt

Transmission Belt

Protective Apparel

Automotive Carpet

Flame Resistant Apparel

Others

By Type

Fiberglass

Aramid

Carbon

Vinyl

Others

By End- Users

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace

Transportation

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global industrial fabric market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial fabric market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

