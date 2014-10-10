Global Atopic Dermatitis Market – Industry Trends – Forecast to 2026

Global Atopic Dermatitis Market in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing number of atopic dermatitis population and robust product pipeline are the key drivers for market growth.

Global Atopic Dermatitis Market By Mechanism of Action Type (Antihistamines, Topical corticosteroids, Emollients, Phosphodieterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor, Topical antiseptic and Others), Mode of Administration (Injectable, Topical, Oral), Drug Type (Triamcinolone, Clobetasol, Tacrolimus topical, Betamethasone, Pimecrolimus, Fluocinonide, Hydrocortisone, Prednisone, Crisaborole, Fluticasone, Methylprednisolone and Others), Distribution Channel (Mail Order Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Dermatology Clinics), Type (Hormone, Erythropoietin, Monoclonal Antibodies, and Calcitonin), Application (Cancer, Blood Disorders, and Chronic Diseases), End User (Hospitals, Research Centers, Clinics, Home Care), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in a collaboration with Sanofi received the US FDA approval for Dupixent (dupilumab) injection for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adult patient

In December 2016, Pfizer Inc. received the US FDA approval for Eucrisatm (crisaborole), a phosphodieterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) in padiatric patient as well as adult patient

Market Definition: Global Atopic Dermatitis Market

Atopic dermatitis can be defined as a chronic inflammatory skin condition that affects patients of all age group and is a result of a complex interplay of multiple factors including environmental, immunological, genetic, and pharmacologic factors.

According to the article published in National Center for Biotechnology Information 2018, It was estimated that totoal population of atopic dermatitis in the United States over 4.9% , in Canada 4.4% and 3.5% in Europe. The prevalent was higher in female as comapared to male. Increasing number of atopic dermatitis cases worldwide and accelerating demand of clinical treatment and novel therapies indicates the significant growth of market.

Market Drivers

Strong product pipeline for atopic dermatitis

Availability of novel drug therapies and generic alternatives

Increase in awareness of atopic dermatitis

Growing cases of atopic dermatitis worldwide

Market Restraints

Upcoming patent expiry of products of many companies

Allergic reactions of off-label therapies

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Segmentation: Global Atopic Dermatitis Market

By Mechanism of Action Type

Antihistamines

Topical corticosteroids

Emollients

Phosphodieterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor

Topical antiseptic

Others

By Mode of Administration

Injectable

Topical

Oral

By Drug Type

Triamcinolone

Clobetasol

Tacrolimus topical

Betamethasone

Pimecrolimus

Fluocinonide

Hydrocortisone

Prednisone

Crisaborole

Fluticasone

Methylprednisolone

Others

By End- User

Hospitals

Research Centers

Clinics

Home Care

By Distribution Channel

Mail Order Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Dermatology Clinics

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Atopic Dermatitis Market

Global atopic dermatitis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of atopic dermatitis market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

