Global Exosome Research Products Market – Industry Trends – Forecast to 2026

Global exosome research products market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 402.33 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising cases of cancer and growth in the life science industry is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Global Exosome Research Products Market By Product & Services (Kits& Reagents, Instruments, Services), Application (Cancer Applications, Non-Cancer Applications), End- User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2026

A few of the major competitors currently working in the global exosome research products market are Norgen Biotek Corp., NanoSomix, Lonza, AMS Biotechnology Europe Ltd, Miltenyi Biotec, QIAGEN, NX PharmaGen Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, System Biosciences, LLC., Bio-Techne., Novus Biologicals.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, NanoView Biosciences, Inc announced the launch of their new platform ExoView which is specially designed to identify the accurate characters of the exosome. This new platform can identify the size, count and phenotype of the exosome and it also have microarray based technology which will be used for label free detection and sizing of exosomes. The main aim is to meet the need and requirement of the scientific and clinical researcher.

In January 2016, Biovision announced the launch of their wide number of products which are especially designed for the exosome research which consist of kits and reagents that are very easy to use. Exosome Quantification Kits, Exosome Isolation Tools, Exosome DNA/RNA Extraction Kits, Exosome Standards, Exosomal Antibodies are the products that were launched. These new products will help in the better understanding of exosome and will also use cell media and human biological fluid as samples.

Market Drivers

Rising investment for life science research is driving the market

Increasing cancer cases worldwide is another important factor driving market

Growing prevalence for personalized medicine is driving market

Rising interest in exosome based procedures is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Lack of skilled and trained professionals is restraining market

Less awareness among population is another factor restraining the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Exosome Research Products Market

By Product & Services

Kits& Reagents

Instruments

Services

By Application

Cancer Applications Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Prostate Cancer Colorectal Cancer Other Cancers

Non-Cancer Applications

By End- User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Exosome Research Products Market

Global exosome research products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of exosome research products market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

