Global Antistatic Agents Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 680.29 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand of antistatic agents in packaging and electronics industry and increasing demand high performance fuel drive is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Global Antistatic Agents Market By Category (External Antistatic Agents, Internal Antistatic Agents), Form (Liquid, Powder, Others), Product (Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines, Glycerol Monostearate, Diethanolamides, Others), Polymer (Polypropylene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Others), End- User Industry (Packaging, Electronics, Automotive, Textiles, Others), Types (Cationic Antistatic Agent, Anionic Antistatic Agent, Non-ionic Antistatic Agent), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2026

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global antistatic agents market are BASF SE, Nouryon, DuPont, Clariant, Croda International Plc, Arkema, Evonik Industries, Solvay, PolyOne Corporation, RIKEN VITAMIN Co., Ltd., Kao Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kenrich Petrochemicals, Inc, Fine Organics, Corbion, Palsgaard, Emery Oleochemicals, Tosaf Compounds Ltd., Lamberti S.p.A, Foster Corporation., Adeka Europe GmbH, New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd, WELSUM TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

Market Definition:

Antistatic agent is a compound that is widely used in plastics, paper products, textiles etc. so that they can reduce the static electrical charge which occurs due to transfer of electrons. Cationic antistatic agent, non- ionic antistatic agent and anionic antistatic agents are some of the common type of the antistatic agents. They usually don’t have potassium and sodium. They are usually in the form of liquid or powder. They are widely used in the industries like automotive, electronics, packaging etc. Their main aim is to make polymeric materials conductive.

Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence for green antistatic agents is driving the market growth

Development in antistatic agents is driving the market

Increase demand of antistatic agents from various end- users is another factor driving the market growth

Rising awareness about the applications of antistatic market will also act as a driver

New development worldwide is creating new opportunities for antistatic agent which is driving market

Market Restraints:

Increasing fluctuation in the price of the raw materials will act as a restrain

Dearth of proper management related to the usage of antistatic plastic is hindering the market growth

Strict government rules and policies related to the usage of plastic will also restraining factor in the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Antistatic Agents Market

By Category

External Antistatic Agents Topical Antistatic Agents

Internal Antistatic Agents Migratory Antistatic Agents Cationic Antistatic Agents Anionic Antistatic Agents Nonionic Antistatic Agents



By Form

Liquid

Powder

Others

By Product

Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

Glycerol Monostearate

Diethanolamides

Others

By Polymer

Polypropylene Polypropylene Homopolymers Polypropylene Copolymers

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Automobile Components Electronic Products Consumer Products

Polyethylene Linear Low-Density Polyethylene Low-Density Polyethylene High-Density Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride Rigid PVC Flexible PVC

Others

By End- User Industry

Packaging Industrial Packaging Retail Packaging Consumer Packaging

Electronics Electronic Transport Systems Electronic Components Electronic Packaging

Automotive OEM Parts Interior Components Exterior Components Aftermarket Parts

Textiles Carpets Synthetic Fibers Natural Fibers Fabric Softeners

Others

By Types

Cationic Antistatic Agent

Anionic Antistatic Agent

Non-ionic Antistatic Agent

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017, Croda International Plc announced that they have acquired IonPhasE. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position and will help them to use new technologies so as toprovide better facilities to their customers. This will also help them to add new products to their portfolio and will be able to provide better solutions to their customers.

In September 2017, Clariant announced the launch of their Mevopur Peam 176045 which is a new amide/amine-free anti-static masterbatch concentrate for polyethylene films. They are widely used in the production of pharmaceutical. It will help the company to produce bio- friendly products so that they can strengthen their position in the market and will help them to reduce the conditions like explosions.

Competitive Analysis: Global Antistatic Agents Market

Global antistatic agents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of antistatic agents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

