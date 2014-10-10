Global Bone Marrow Market – Industry Trends – Forecast to 2026

Global Bone Marrow Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of success rates with these procedures which are expected to result in higher adoption rates along with the rising levels of commercialization by the various research companies regarding their products & services.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global bone marrow market are Abbott; QIAGEN; Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.; Sanofi; CSL; STEMCELL Technologies Inc.; Lonza; HemaCare; PromoCell GmbH; Mesoblast Ltd; Lifeline Cell Technology, an International Stem Cell Company; Cellular Dynamics International, Inc.; ReachBio LLC; ATCC; Merck KGaA; Discovery Life Sciences; AllCells; ReeLabs Pvt. Ltd. and Gamida Cell.

Bone marrow is tissues present in the human body which are damaged due to the increased presence of abnormal blood present in the human body. This damage prevents the bone marrow from their proper functioning thereby requiring transplantation to take place which helps in restoring proper functional bone marrow in patients.

Market Drivers

Increasing rate in the prevalence of cancer is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Rise in the levels of funding and promotional activities organized by the various authorities and healthcare organizations to promote the usage of bone marrow; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

The rising levels of applications of bone marrow is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Complications in genetic matching due to the lack of donors available is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Significant costs associated with the procedures of bone marrow along with lack of reimbursements scenarios is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Bone Marrow Market

By Types

Autologous Bone Marrow Transplant

Allogeneic Bone Marrow Transplant

By Indications

Blood Cancer Lymphoma Hodgkin Lymphoma Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Myelodysplastic Syndrome Multiple Myelomas Solid Tumors Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Acute Leukemia

Blood Disorders Sickle Cell Anemia Aplastic Anemia Thalassemia



By End-Users

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

The American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) announced that they had organized a conference in collaboration with Washington University School of Medicine in Missouri, United States. This conference will be held from September 19-21, 2019 at the Washington School of Medicine situated in St. Louis, Missouri. The conference will discuss the care and concerns required by NPs, PAs, nurses, fellows and junior faculty while handling blood and marrow transplant in cell therapy patients.

In August 2017, CSL announced that they had agreed to acquire Calimmune, Inc. This acquisition will expand the product offerings of CSL’ hematology applications. CSL will be acquiring the “Select+” and “Cytegrity” technologies as well which are designed to overcome the challenges of stem cell therapy. The acquisition was agreed for USD approximately 91 million.

Competitive Analysis: Global Bone Marrow Market

Global bone marrow market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bone marrow market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Current and future of global bone marrow market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

