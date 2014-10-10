The C-reactive Protein report holds a massive importance when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications and engagements. The report also provides CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2026 for the market. All the data, statistics, and information collected in the report has been studied and analysed with the demonstrated tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. A comprehensive data and information provided in the report can be utilized by Medical Devices industry to be acquainted with the present and upcoming opportunities and clarify the future investment in the market. The C-reactive Protein report also puts a light on growth opportunity assessment (GOA), customer insights (CI), competitive business intelligence (CBI), and distribution channel assessment (DCA).

Global C – reactive Protein Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1.99 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing cardiovascular diseases among population and increasing ageing population is driving the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global C-reactive Protein Market

C – reactive protein is a protein which is found in the liver whose concentration usually increases due to rise in the inflammation. To detect the inflammation in infection, cancer, autoimmune disorders and other diseases, C- reactive protein test are used. These tests are also used to detect the heart attack C-reactive protein test cannot identify the direct cause of inflammation, but indicates inflammation level triggered by other causes. Increasing cases of diabetes worldwide is the major factor fueling the market growth.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global C–reactive protein market are Randox Laboratories Ltd., Abaxis, Abbott., Beckman Coulter, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Merck, Quest Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GeTein BioMedical Inc., Goldsite Diagnostics Inc., Biomerica Inc, GESAN PRODUCTION, Arlington Scientifi

Market Drivers

Increasing R&D in C- reactive protein is driving the growth of this market

Rising inflammatory disease cases among population is another factor driving the market growth

Rising geriatric population worldwide is driving the market growth

Segmentation: Global C-reactive Protein Market

By Assay Type

Immunoturbidimetric Assay

ELISA

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

By Detection Range

hs-CRP

Conventional CRP

cCRP

By Disease

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Endometriosis

Lupus

Syphilis

By Analysis Mode

Serum

Plasma

Blood

By End- User

Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratories

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Home

Others

By Product Type

Kits

Reagents

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, RPS Diagnostics, Inc announced the launch that they have received CE mark of its FebriDx test. With the help of the fingerstick blood sample it will help the doctors to analyze the body’s immune response to an acute respiratory infection within 10 minutes. This device is specially designed to identify different infections and ARI

In August 2017, Immunoprecise Antibodies announced that they have acquired U-Protein Express BV. This will help the company to expertise in custom monoclonal antibody production and will also help the company to expand their business in European market. This acquisition will also help the company to meet the needs and requirement of their customers by expanding their portfolio

This C – reactive protein Market report highlights key market dynamics of Medical Devices industry and covers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Attaining complete info about the trends and opportunities in the industry is fairly time consuming process which is eased with this report. Top players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are also re-evaluated in this market research report. What is more, the statistical data covered in this C – reactive protein report is interpreted with the help of most established tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

