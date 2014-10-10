Global 3D laser scanner market is projecting a rise in estimated value to an estimated value of USD 5.56 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to high level of quality control and inspection standards offered by 3D laser scanners, growth of handheld 3D scanners and evolving market for 3D printers across the globe.

This 3D laser scanner market research report makes available state-of-the-art information about the entire market along with the holistic view of the market. This global market research report displays a complete overview of the market, including myriad of aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the existing vendor landscape. The report describes estimations about key players and brands in the market with respect to their actions such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research. 3D laser scanner market report puts forth precise and accurate market research information that takes business into the right direction.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Few of the major competitor’s currently working global 3D laser scanner market are Faro Technologies Inc., Hexagon, Creaform, Perceptron, Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, 3D Digital Corporation, Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH, Surphaser, Dewalt Corporation, ShapegrABBer Inc., Wenzel America, Ltd., Nextengine, Inc., Laser Scanning Australia Pty Ltd, Smartgeometrics, Precise Visual Technologies, Laser Aviation Inc., among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global 3D laser scanner market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 3D laser scanner market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Developments in the Market

In June 2018, Leica RTC360 which is a laser scanner equipped with edge computing technology provides wide scope of accurate creation of 3D models. It is the world’s first 3D laser scanner with automatic in-field pre-registration as mentioned by the company.

In September 2003, Trimble signed an agreement to acquire MENSI S.A, which was developer of terrestrial 3D laser scanning technology. It would helped Trimble in positioning and development of its products.

Segmentation:

By Range

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

By Product

Tripod Mounted

Fixed CMM Based

Bridge CMM Based

Gantry CMM Based

Horizontal Arm CMM Based

Portable CMM Based

Articulated Arm CMM

Handheld

Desktop

By Type

Optical Scanner

Laser Scanner

Structured Light Scanner

By Offering

Hardware & Software

After-Sales Services

By Vertical (End-User)

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Architecture & Construction

Energy & Power

Tunnel & Mining

Artifact & Heritage Preservation Department

Others

By Application

Reverse Engineering

Quality Control & Inspection

Virtual Simulation

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Market Drivers:

High Level of quality control and inspection standards offered by 3D laser scanners

Growth of handheld 3D scanners

Evolving market for 3D printers across the globe

Increasing deployment of 3D laser scanners in various industries

High costs of 3D scanners

Availability and affordability of traditional alternatives to 3D Laser scanning

Company Share Analysis:

The report for the global 3D laser scanner market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

