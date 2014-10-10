The Pallet Racking System report is incomplete without having the knowledge of the key players or competitors within the market. Many vital factors build the market that drives the expansion of associate degree trade or an organization. This Pallet Racking System report helps in understanding the key product segments and their future. This report provides a pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors. The Pallet Racking System report will generate detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in depth research on the processing environment, current and future development trends and market size of the industry in 2019 so as to make comprehensive organization to perceive development course of the Pallet Racking System market.

Global Pallet Racking System Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.31% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement in pallet racking system and growing demand from retail industries are the factor for the market growth.

Pallet rack is a storage aid material handling system for storing materials on pallets. Though there are many pallet racking variations, all styles make it possible to store palletized materials in multi-level horizontal rows. Some of the common types of racking system are selective pallet rack, drive in rack, gravity flow rack, mezzanine, drive in rack and narrow aisle rack. They are widely used in application such as cases & boxes, drums & pails, rigid sheets, timber & rolls, and trays & crates.

Market Drivers:

Growing e-commerce platform will drive the market growth

Increasing demand from food and beverage industry will also accelerate the market demand

Rising prevalence for stand-alone sub system is another factor surging the growth of this market

Growth in 3PLs Market will also uplift the market demand in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Pallet Racking System Market

By System Type

Conventional

Mobile Racking

Shuttle Racking

Hybrid/Customized Racking

By Racking System Type

Selective Pallet Rack

Narrow Aisle Rack

Drive-in Rack

Push-back Rack

Gravity Flow Rack

Mezzanine

Others

By Frame Load Capacity

Up to 5 Ton

5-15 Ton

Above 15 Ton

By Application

Cases & Boxes

Pipes & Panels

Tires

Drums & Pails

Rigid Sheets

Timber & Rolls

Trays & Crates

Others

By End-use Industry

Packaging

Food & Beverage

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Metal Processing & Manufacturing

Building & Construction

Chemical

Logistics & Warehousing

Mining

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, ABCO Systems announced the launch of their new ABCO Racking Estimator app. This new app is specially designed for construction planners, architect, warehouse managers, and commercial realtors. This app will help the user to easily determine the potential building storage capacity dependent on design measurements and customer requirements. This launch will help the company to enhance efficiency in their operations

In May 2016, Flexi Warehouse systems announced the launch of their new pallet rack and sprinkler reconfiguration service. This distinctive low-cost fixed rack reconfiguration and new storage rack service, consumers can delegate the entire project to Flexi Warehouse Systems, which provides a guaranteed timeline and detailed project schedule for each warehouse conversion

Competitive Analysis:

Global pallet racking system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pallet racking system market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pallet racking system market are Daifuku Co., Ltd.; Kardex Group; Jungheinrich AG; Schaefer Group; averys.fr; Mecalux, S.A.; Nedcon B.V.; Gonvarri Material Handling; Montel Inc.; Hannibal Industries; Elite Storage Solutions; Ridg-U-Rak.; ATOX SISTEMAS DE ALMACENAJE, S.A.; AK Material Handling Systems; PROMAN s.r.o.; AR Racking; Stöcklin Logistik AG; Storage Equipment Systems, Inc; Frazier Industrial Company; ABCO Systems; among others.

Research Methodology: Global Pallet Racking System Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

