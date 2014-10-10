Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 679.63 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1483.56 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of development and technological expenditure resulting in high R&D activities.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the desalting and buffer exchange market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Avantor Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher, General Electric Company, REPLIGEN CORPORATION, Sartorius, Agilent Technologies Inc., PhyNexus Inc., Biotage, Norgen Biotek Corp. and Bio-Works Sweden AB.

Competitive Analysis:

Global desalting and buffer exchange market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of desalting and buffer exchange market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

High levels of R&D expenditure by the government and private enterprises in healthcare industry is expected to be a driver for the market growth

Rise in levels of adoption of monoclonal antibodies (MABs)has also resulted in the increase in demand of the product due to its application in extraction of (MABS)

Market Restraints:

Dearth of knowledgeable individuals and skilled professionals is acting as a restraint to the market growth

Market Segmentation: Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market

By Product

Spin Columns

Cassettes & Cartridges

Filter Plates

Kits

Membrane Filters

Others

By Technique

Filtration

Ultrafiltration

Dialysis

Precipitation

Chromatography

Size-Exclusion Chromatography

Other Chromatography Techniques

By Application

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Bioprocess Applications

Diagnostic Applications

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Manufacturing Organizations & Contract Research Organizations (CMOs & CROs)

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Biotage announced that they had completed the acquisition of PhyNexus Inc. With this acquisition aimed at providing Biotage with capabilities of providing enhanced solutions and products regarding lab-scale purification globally.

In November 2017, Avantor Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of VWR Corporation. VWR is a provider of various products and solutions related to laboratory. The acquisition will make VWR a subsidiary of Avantor Inc. and help the company provide their products to a wider pool of clients.

