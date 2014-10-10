Flavonoids Market – Cayman Chemical; Extrasynthese; INDOFINE Chemical Company, Inc.; Foodchem International Corporation
The Flavonoids market research report is an informative market research manual which employs bottom-up and top-down approaches to validate information related to the current Flavonoids market scenario along with that to estimate future prospects of the market. Primary and secondary research techniques are used to identify key market players and organizations of Flavonoids market, their market shares, their working strategies, profiles, limit, creation, value, cost, and contact information. The report is a mix of measurable figures, certainties and information that are result of broad research by a lot of expert investigators. The report contains astute analysis of crucial market elements that affects it development rate.
Global Flavonoids Market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.63% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased demand for functional food products along with rising consumption for cosmetics and nutraceutical products.
Flavonoids are metabolites that are used as food additives/ingredients in various applications due to their benefits of providing antioxidant and cell signalling pathways. These metabolites are commonly present in a wide variety of plants, fungus, as well as various kinds of fruits and vegetables. These ingredients are soluble in water and their structure consists of 15-carbon atoms.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing levels of demands for healthy nutritional food products is expected to boost the growth of the market
- Usage of certain variants of flavonoids as a coloring agent in food & beverage application is expected to propel the market growth
- Enhanced shelf-life associated with the end-use products due to the application of flavonoids acts as a market driver
- Various healthcare features associated with these products is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Flavonoids Market
By Product
- Hesperidin
- Daidzein
- Catechin
- Genistein
- Others
By Type
- Flavanones
- Flavones
- Isoflavonens
- Chalcones
- Anthoxanthins
- Anthocyanins
- Flavanols
- Flavan-3-ols
- Others
By Application
- Food & Beverages
- Functional Food
- Functional Beverages
- Pharmaceutical
- Animal Feed
- Nutraceutical
- Cosmetics
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November 2016, Taj Pharma announced the availability of “VENOSTOR” for enhancing the blood flow throughout the body especially in legs. The product is a combination of antioxidant flavonoids derived from sweet orange which helps maintain better circulatory health in the body
- In January 2016, Cayman Chemical announced that they had acquired Biomol GmbH. This acquisition will result in immediate expansion of distribution capabilities of Cayman Chemical while enhancing the presence of the company in Germany and Europe region. They will also be able to offer better support capabilities to their customers across the region.
Competitive Analysis:
Global flavonoids market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flavonoids market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors: Cayman Chemical; Extrasynthese; INDOFINE Chemical Company, Inc.; Foodchem International Corporation; Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.; Merck KGaA; FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Lianyuan Kangbiotech Co,.LTD; Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech Co., Ltd. among others.
Research Methodology: Global Flavonoids Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
