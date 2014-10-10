Report Covers ”Global Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market, Insights, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, SWOT Analysis, Applications, Industry Demand, Forecast, Potential, Type, Key Companies”.

Mobile backend as a service (MBaaS), also known as “backend as a service” (BaaS), is a model for providing web app and mobile app developers with a way to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs exposed by back end applications while also providing features such as user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. These services are provided via the use of custom software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs).

The global Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Android

iOS

Others

Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Kony

Kinvey

Anypresence

Appcelerator

Built.Io

KII Corporation

Cloudmine

Parse

Feedhenry

Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Data and application integration

Identity and access management

Usage analytics

Support and maintenance Service

Others

Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Some Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter 2 Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Android

2.1.2 iOS

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

Chapter 3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Data and application integration

3.1.2 Identity and access management

3.1.3 Usage analytics

3.1.4 Support and maintenance Service

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter 4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

Chapter 5 Major Companies List

5.1 IBM Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Oracle Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Microsoft Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Kony (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Kinvey (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Anypresence (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Appcelerator (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Built.Io (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 KII Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Cloudmine (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Parse (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Feedhenry (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

Chapter 6 Conclusions

Continued…

