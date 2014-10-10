Global Microgrid Market research report offers an analysis of various elements in charge of changing the market scene, rising future chances and assurance of the driving players which can influence the market on a sectional scale. The Market analysis for the global market with geographic examination on a worldwide and territorial scale is also encompassed in this Global Microgrid Market report. Company profiles of the main rivals alongside their strategic activities and market shares, the examination of the macro and microeconomic variables that influence the global market as per the regional analysis is also included in this report.

Global Microgrid Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Competitors/ Company Profiles

Some of the Key players in the Global Microgrid Market are General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc. , Chevron Corporation, Cummins Inc., Green Energy Corp., Power Analytics Corporation, S&C Electric Company, Advanced Microgrid Solutions, Caterpillar Inc., Exelon Corporation, Tesla Inc., Toshiba Corporation, are among others whose company profiles are included in the Global Microgrid Market Report.

The increased demand of automated grid systems, reduction in carbon footprint, advancement in microgrid connectivity by integration of IOT, and benefits of low cost and clean energy storage is the prominent factors driving the growth of this market.

Global Microgrid Market By Grid Type (AC Microgrid, DC Microgrid, and Hybrid), By Connectivity (grid connected and remote/island), BY Offering (Hardware, Software, And Services), By Vertical (Healthcare, Educational Institutions, Industrial, Military, and Electric Utility), By Power Source (Natural Gas, Combined Heat and Power, Diesel, Solar, Fuel Cells, And Others),and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Drivers: Global Microgrid Market

Key Points: Global Microgrid Market

In 2017, the global microgrid market is dominated by ABB with market share of 21.4%, followed by General Electric Company 14.8%, Siemens AG 10.1%, Honeywell International Inc. 8.2%, Eaton Corporation PLC 6.1% and others 39.4%.

The DC microgrid segment is dominating the global microgrid market.

Hybrid segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 25.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Global Microgrid Market

The global microgrid market is segmented based on grid type into three notable segments; AC microgrid, DC microgrid, and hybrid. In 2018, DC microgrid segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR.

The global microgrid market is segmented based on connectivity into two notable segments grid connected and remote/island. In 2018, grid connected segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR.

The global microgrid market is segmented based on offering into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into switchgears, power inverters, smart meters, reciprocating engines, and energy storage systems and power generators. The energy storage systems and power generators segment is further sub-segmented into power generators and energy storage systems. The power generator includes fuel cells and diesel gensets, chp and micro-chp, micro turbines, and renewables (PV cells, wind based, and others). The energy storage systems include lithium-ion batteries, lead-acid batteries, flywheels, flow batteries, and others. The services segment is further sub-segmented into engineering and design, monitoring and control, and operations & maintenance. In 2018, software segment is valued to rule with highest CAGR.

The global microgrid market is segmented based on vertical into five notable segments healthcare, educational institutions, industrial, military, and electric utility. The industrial segment is further sub segmented as steel, mining, and others. The utility segment is further sub-segmented into urban electrification and rural electrification. In 2018, healthcare segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR.

The global microgrid market is segmented based on power into natural gas, combined heat and power, diesel, solar, fuel cells, others. In 2018, solar segment is valued to rule with highest the CAGR.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

