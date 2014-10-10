GMO Testing Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

This Market report is an exceptional report that makes it possible to the industry to take strategic decisions and achieve growth objectives. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Worldwide GMO Testing Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

Global GMO testing market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here– Intertek Group Plc, EnviroLogix, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., others

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Need to ensure sufficient nutrition; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Evolution in farming technology is another factor which is boosting the growth of this market

High investments in biotech R&D will also act as a market driver

Increase in diverse GM processed food production will also enhance the market growth

Lack of technical expertise is another factor restricting the growth of the GMO testing market

Lack in proper implementation of regulations; may hamper the growth of the market

Conducts Overall GMO TESTING Market Segmentation : This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

Trait – Stacked, Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Resistance

Crop Tested – Corn, Soy, Rapeseed/Canola, Potato, Others

Technology – Genetic Analysis, Immuno-Analysis

Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO’s) are organisms that undergo modification in their DNA structure by using biotechnology instruments. The food products can be produced by using genetically modified organisms in a manner to get good quality of food product.

These products are tested by various testing methods such as analytical method, qualitative method and quantitative method. The test provides the results and shows presence of GMOs. Increase in need for nutritious food products among consumer helps the market to grow in food industry. The GMO TESTING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Oeko-Tex has Launched GMO Test for organic cotton. Samples are analysed using RT-PCR technology which identifies the genetically modified materials at a limit of 0.1%. This new GMO test has given the opportunity to company in order to increase their revenue because of popularity of organic cotton in recent time

