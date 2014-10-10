Automated Parking System Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

Global automated parking system market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising initiative of developing smart cities and growing demand from luxury residential buildings are the factor for the growth of this market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Westfalia Parking, fehr Lagerlogistik AG, unitronics development & design., Robotic Parking Systems, Inc., FATA Automation, CityLift, Park Plus, Inc., wohr Parking System Pvt. Ltd., PARKMATIC TM, EITO&GLOBAL INC., IHI Corporation, SIMMATC, others

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Sumitomo Corporation announced the acquisition of Q-Park Operations B.V. The main aim of the acquisition is to bring out the largest potential of mobility platform. This acquisition will help the company to use the different technologies by the Q- park so that they advance their offering and strengthen their position in the market

Automated parking systems are systems which are specially designed so they can decrease the area which is need for parking systems. They usually provide parking on several stacks so they can maximize the parking spaces by decreasing the land usage. Automated parking is the method of storing and recovering cars of different sizes by using different automation technology to eliminate the requirement of parking ramps & human intervention and provide much higher parking density compared to standard parking. They are widely used in residential, malls, movie theatre, offices and other.

By Automation Level

Fully- Automated

Semi- Automated

By Platform Type

Palleted

Non- Palleted

By End- User

Residential

Commercial

Mixed- Use

By Design Model Type

Hydraulic

Electro-Mechanical

By System Type

Hardware

Software

By Parking Level

Less Than Level 5

Level 5–Level 10

More Than Level 10

Rising demand for sustainable and green parking solution will drive the market

Increasing urbanization and better infrastructure will also accelerate the market growth

Scarcity of land for parking acts as a driving factor for the growth of this market

Growing number of vehicles will also contribute as a factor for this market growth

Geographical Division of the Market

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In Automated Parking System Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

