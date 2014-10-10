Thyristors Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

Global thyristors market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.68 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased adoption of consumer electronics amid increasing rate of industrialization and urbanization globally.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: ABB; Siemens; Eurotherm by Schneider Electric; Eaton; Honeywell International Inc; Analog Devices, Inc.; STMicroelectronics; Infineon Technologies AG; Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; others

Thyristors are semiconductor components installed in various electronic devices, being utilized as a switch or a rectifying diode once the current starts flowing through the device. These components are also utilized as converters wherein they are used to convert direct current into alternate current according to a particular frequency. It is a unidirectional device which operates as a switch till the point the current flows through the device.

Rapid transformations in the industrial sector resulting in upgrading the existing infrastructures is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Increasing initiatives proposed by the governments to promote modern compatible components is expected to foster growth of the market

Increasing usage from the developing regions to promote better operating efficiency for meeting the surge in energy demands

By Product Type

Unidirectional Thyristor

Bidirectional Thyristor

By Power Rating

Below 500MW

500-999MW

Above 999MW

By Application

Industrial Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Communication

Automotive Electronics

By End-Use Sector

Industrial

Civil

Others

Geographical Division of the Market

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In Thyristors Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Thyristors Market Size

2.2 Thyristors Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Thyristors Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Thyristors Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Thyristors Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Thyristors Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Thyristors Sales by Product

4.2 Global Thyristors Revenue by Product

4.3 Thyristors Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Thyristors Breakdown Data by End User

