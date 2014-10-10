GNSS Simulators Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

Global GNSS simulators market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 191.14 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the availability of test data after the simulations are carried out for further independent analysis, while carrying out these simulations in a safe secure laboratory instead of open-area.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Spirent Communications; ROHDE&SCHWARZ; Orolia; SYNTONY GNSS; CAST Navigation, LLC; Accord Software & Systems Private Limited; IFEN; Racelogic Limited; TeleOrbit GmbH; Jackson Labs Technologies, Inc.; iP-Solutions; others

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Orolia announced that they had acquired Skydel Solutions. This will provide consumers of Orolia with greater capabilities in providing GPS/GNSS solutions in applications where the detection of faults in GNSS operations is of utmost importance. This acquisition will also improve the current innovations in solutions available with Orolia providing real-time data with the utilization of GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) and SDR (Software-Defined Radios).

GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems) simulators provide a virtual testing environment for GNSS receivers and related systems. This simulator helps in detecting the effectiveness of the components associated with GNSS by creating virtual simulations of vehicles, satellite navigation and other atmospheric modifications. This simulator helps detect whether the GNSS system is operating according to the parameters required in real-time while facing the challenges the navigation system might face in real-time during its application.

Analysis of the Market with Segment Outlook

The GNSS Simulators research report segment had a significant market share and this trend is expected to continue over the Forecast period. Other factors like Market drivers, Restraints and Drivers.

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Type

Single Channel

Multichannel

By GNNS Receiver

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Galileo

GLObalnaya NAvigatsionnaya Sputnikovaya Sistema (GLONASS)

BeiDou

Others

By Application

Navigation

Mapping

Surveying

Location-Based Services

Vehicle Assistance Systems

Others

Elucidation of the Market Dynamics:

The GNSS Simulators research report thoroughly explains the primary and secondary research techniques to arrive at interferences. Market Dynamics Like Market Drivers, Restraints and Threats are also encompassed in the report.

Reduces the costs associated with approval process while ensuring that high quality devices are commercialised

Reduces the time-period required for the estimation of effectiveness of GNSS receivers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Geographical Division of the Market

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In GNSS Simulators Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

Synopsis of the report

The GNSS SIMULATORS market also makes some important proposal for a new project in the market before evaluating its feasibility.

So this report encourages you to differentiate the opportunities in worldwide Market by region.

The report focuses on the volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level.

It analyzes the opportunities in the market for business stakeholders by recognizing the high growth segments, threats, market drivers and risks involved.

