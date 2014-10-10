This Emulsion Polymer report helps illustrate the commerce strategies for the businesses of small, medium as well as large size. The market insights gained through this market research report facilitates more defined understanding of the market landscape, related issues that may interrupt in the future, and ways to position specific brand brilliantly. Strategically analyzed facts and figures of the market and intense business insights mentioned in this Emulsion Polymer report are the key aspects to accomplish a long-term business growth. The report defines meticulous and comprehensive market study along with current and forthcoming opportunities that put light on the future market investment.

Global Emulsion Polymer Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 55.76 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing volume of industrialization and urbanization activities from the various developing regions of the world.

Emulsion polymers are environmental-friendly polymers produced with the polymerization as well as emulsion of water with monomers and surfactants. These polymers are commonly described as water-based solvents due to their high volume of water and are therefore described as green products. These polymers are utilized in a wide-range of applicational areas from paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants to paper & paperboard coatings development among various others.

Market Drivers:

Benefits of these polymers due to their low content for VOC’s vinyl acetate as a substitute for solvent-borne polymers; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Adoption for environmental-friendly adhesives and coatings from the various end-users is expected to boost the growth of the market

Significant rise associated with the paints & coatings industry as a whole due to a number of factors is another factor driving this market growth

Focus of various authorities to present regulations on adoption of environmental-friendly end products will also augment the market growth

Segmentation: Global Emulsion Polymer Market

By Product

Acrylics

Styrene-Butadiene Latex

Vinyl Acetate Polymers

Polyurethane Dispersions

Others Silicone Hybrid Others



By Application

Paints & Coatings

Paper & Paperboard Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Celanese Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of Next Polymers Ltd. This acquisition will help in expansion of Celanese’s capability in the Indian region helping them provide nylon, polymer and a wide range of engineered products at a high quality and servicing capabilities. The addition of a production facility in India will also help them enhance their presence in the global market

In March 2018, BASF SE announced that they had decided to increase the pricing of solid emulsion polymers commercialized throughout North America by USD 0.05 per wet pound effective April 15, 2018. This increase in price is a result of higher production costs associated with these products

Competitive Analysis:

Global emulsion polymer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of emulsion polymer market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: OMNOVA Solutions Inc.; ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V.; synthomer plc; Trinseo; Wacker Chemie AG; Mallard Creek Polymers; Specialty Polymers, Inc.; Engineered Polymer Solutions & Color Corporation of America; BASF SE; Celanese Corporation; DIC CORPORATION; Dow; Arkema; The Lubrizol Corporation; DSM; Kamsons Chemicals Private Limited among others.

Research Methodology: Global Emulsion Polymer Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

