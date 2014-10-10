Global cable assembly market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 210.8 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the increased popularity of fiber optics.

The cable assembly report covers several market dynamics and also estimates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. With this market research report it becomes easy to develop a successful marketing strategy for your business. The report brings into focus public demands, competencies and the constant growth of the working industry, vibrant reporting, or high data protection services while analysing market information. The cable assembly market report is a thorough and professional report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cable assembly market are TE Connectivity, Molex, LLC, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., DC Electronics, Epec, LLC., PSC Electronics, AFCI, Smiths Interconnect Inc., Minnesota Wire Company, Fischer Connectors SA, Times Microwave Systems, Carrio Cabling, Walker Component Group, Inc., Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Cable Manufacturing & Assembly Co., Samtec, TPC Wire & Cable Corp., TMB, 3M among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Amphenol Corporation introduced BoardLock Family which is a combination of 180° straight or 90° right angle pin-oriented, flanged or flangeless, wire-to-board versatility with the excellent reliability of the A Series eco-friendly thermoplastic connection system with a maximum current rating up to 25A. It will help the company to increase the customer base and share in the market

In July 2019, Amphenol Corporation made a partnership with SV Microwave which will offer a variety of millimetre wave (mmWave) and SMPx coaxial connectors and cable assemblies for robotic and automation development and production. This partnership will help the company to increase its presence in the market

Competitive Analysis:

Global cable assembly market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cable assembly market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

Segmentation: Global Cable Assembly Market

By Product

Application-Specific

Rectangular

RF

Circular

Fiber Optics

Other Products

By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Telecom and Datacom

Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of EVs in China and increased focus toward the adoption of EVs by the Indian government is driving the market

Increase in the usage of automobile applications is helping to boost the market growth

Rising demand for high bandwidth communication is increasing the use of fiber optics which further help to boost the market growth

Invention of high speed cable assemblies also propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

Limited application is hindering the market growth

High cost as compared to wire harnessing is restricting the growth of the market

