Global Rigid Paper Containers Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Rigid Paper Containers Market By Board Type (Paperboard, Containerboard), Product Type (Boxes, Tubes, Trays, Liquid Cartons, Clamshells), End- User (Bags & Pouches, Sacks, Envelopes, Corrugated Sheets, Composite Cans, Cartons), Industry Verticals (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Automotive and Allied Industries, Electronics & Electricals, Other Consumer Goods), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2026

Global rigid paper containers market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 487.91 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for lightweight containers and increasing demand of these containers in e-commerce industry are the factor for the growth of this market.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global rigid paper containers market are Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa, Mondi, Cascades Inc, Stora Enso, Huhtamäki, Oji Holdings Corporation., International Paper., DS Smith, WestRock Company.

Market Definition:

Rigid paper containers are specially designed to store solid products which are usually made of cellulosic materials, starch based materials, PLA and biodegradable synthetic polymers. They are usually made of materials like paperboard and containerboard. Boxes, liquid cartons, trays, tubes etc. are some of the common type of rigid paper containers. They are widely used in the personal care, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, electronics etc. Rising demand for the eco- friendly packaging materials is major factor fuelling the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Sonoco announced that they have acquired remaining 70% of the Conitex Sonoco from Texpack, Inc. The main aim of this acquisition will help the company to expand their business and will also help them to improve their manufacturing of paper- based tube.

In August 2016, Sonoco announced the launch of their new rigid paper container- SquareCan so that they can expand their rigid paper containers and plastic packaging solutions portfolio. This will help the company to strengthen their business in market place and meet the need and requirement of the customers. They also consist of Vegetop which is a specially designed shaker top that is made of organic and compostable plastic.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for reusable containers among population is driving the market growth

Rising prevalence for rigid paper container from various end- users is another factor driving market

Availability of the containers in different shapes and sizes is driving the market

Rising environmental concern among population is major factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Large investment in plastic containers as compared to rigid paper containers is restraining the market growth

High price of the rigid paper containers is another factor restraining market

Segmentation:

By Board Type

Paperboard

Containerboard

By Product Type

Boxes

Tubes

Trays

Liquid Cartons

Clamshells

By End- User

Bags & Pouches

Sacks

Envelopes

Corrugated Sheets

Composite Cans

Cartons

By Industry Verticals

Food & Beverages Food Bakery & Confectionery Ready to Eat Pet Food Baby Food Fresh Produce Beverages Alcoholic Non Alcoholic Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics & Personal Care Automotive and Allied Industries Electronics & Electricals Other Consumer Goods



By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Rigid Paper Containers Market

Global rigid paper containers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of rigid paper containers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete market analysis and forecasting

Market definition, understanding the concept of rigid paper containers

Market drivers and restraints of the industry

Market segmentations and market share divided amongst them

Key players in the market and their analysis

