Global Glomerulonephritis Market – Industry Trends – Forecast to 2026

Global Glomerulonephritis Market By Therapy Type (Corticosteroids, ACE inhibitors, Diuretics, immunosuppressant, Angiotensin II receptors blockers, cyclophosphamide, atorvastatin others), Type (Acute and Chronic), Route of administration (Oral), End- users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2026

Global Glomerulonephritis Market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The emergence of drugs used in kidney diseases, development of newer technologies, and vulnerable kidney disease patients enhancing the market growth.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the cystic fibrosis market are Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Biogen Inc. (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Cellmid Ltd. (Australia), ChemoCentryx, Inc. (US), Complexa.(US), Dimerix ( Australia), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Merck KGaA (Germany), Omeros Corporation (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Sweden), Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Retrophin, Inc. (US), Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US) Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Recordati S.p.A (Italy) and among others.

Glomerulonephritis is a serious inflammation and damage of glomeruli, resulting in kidney failure. Glomerulonephritis can grow suddenly or slowly, over the time.

According to the published article in Renal and Urology news, 2014, it was identified that from year 2007 to 2011, Among 13,712,946 enrolled patient there were 9,575 cases of primary GN and 7,176 cases of GN resulting from systemic immunologic disease. This significant rise in patient number acts as a driver for the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of kidney disorders worldwide.

Rising awareness about glomerulonephritis therapy and technological advancement is driving the growth of market.

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving glomerulonephritis therapeutics market.

Market Restraints

High cost involved in the treatment.

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market.

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about glomerulonephritis treatment.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Recordati S.p.A seeks Health Canada approval for cystagon which is manufactured by Mylan N.V for the treatment of rare kidney diseases.

In Jan 2019, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a novel drug molecule ACH-0144471 has in Phase II trial in 20 patients with glomerulonephritis to evaluate the efficacy of the treatment. It is expect to complete by May 2020.

Segmentation: Global Glomerulonephritis Market

By Type

Acute

Chronic

By Therapy Type

Corticosteroids

ACE inhibitors

Diuretics

immunosuppressant

Angiotensin II receptors blockers

Cyclophosphamide

atorvastatin

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Kidney Transplantation

Dialysis

Plasma exchange

Dietary changes

Avoid smoking

By Route of administration

Oral

Injectable

By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis: Global Glomerulonephritis Market

Global glomerulonephritis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of glomerulonephritis market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

