Semi-Trailer Market 2019 Country Level Analysis – Pitts Trailers, East Manufacturing Corporation, Mac Trailer Manufacturing, Inc., Strick Trailers, LLC
Global Semi-Trailer Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Global Semi-Trailer Market By Type (Flatbed, Lowboy, Dry Van, Refrigerated, Tanker, Others), Tonnage Type (Below 25 Ton, 25–50 Ton, 51–100 Ton, Above 100 Ton), Number of Axles (Less Than 3 Axles, 3–4 Axles, More Than 4 Axles), End- User (Heavy Industry, Construction, Medical, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Textile Industry, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Global Semi-Trailer Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 27.45 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 40.78 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising manufacturing activities in developing countries is major factor for the growth of this market.
Some of the major competitors currently working in the global semi-trailer market are China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd, Wabash National Corporation, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, KRONE, Kögel Trailer GmbH, HYUNDAI Translead, LAMBERET SAS, Wilhelm Schwarzmüller GmbH, Fontaine Commercial Trailer, Inc., Doepker Industries Limited, Trail King Industries, Polar Tank, Pitts Trailers, East Manufacturing Corporation, Mac Trailer Manufacturing, Inc., Strick Trailers, LLC., HEIL TRAILER INTERNATIONAL, STI HOLDINGS, INC, Vanguard National Trailer Corp.
Competitive Analysis: Global Semi-Trailer Market
Global semi- trailer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of semi- trailer market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2018, Manac Inc. announced that they have acquired Alutrec Inc. This acquisition will help the Manac to expand their portfolio as alutrec has wide range of products in aluminum platform segment which will help both the company to expand and strengthen their business in the market place.
- In September 2017, Wabash National Corporation announced that they have acquired Supreme Industries, Inc. so that they can influence the urbanization and ecommerce trends for home delivery. This acquisition will advance the final mile evolution strategy.
Market Drivers:
- Growth in the cold chain industry is driving the growth of this market.
- Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the growth of this market.
Table Of Content: Global Semi-Trailer Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global Semi-Trailer Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Semi-Trailer Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Semi-Trailer Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Segmentation: Global Semi-Trailer Market
By Type
- Flatbed
- Lowboy
- Dry Van
- Refrigerated
- Tanker
- Others
By Tonnage Type
- Below 25 Ton
- 25–50 Ton
- 51–100 Ton
- Above 100 Ton
By Number of Axles
- Less Than 3 Axles
- 3–4 Axles
- More Than 4 Axles
By End- User
- Heavy Industry
- Construction
- Medical
- Food & Beverage
- Oil & Gas
- Textile Industry
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
