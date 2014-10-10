Global Semi-Trailer Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Semi-Trailer Market By Type (Flatbed, Lowboy, Dry Van, Refrigerated, Tanker, Others), Tonnage Type (Below 25 Ton, 25–50 Ton, 51–100 Ton, Above 100 Ton), Number of Axles (Less Than 3 Axles, 3–4 Axles, More Than 4 Axles), End- User (Heavy Industry, Construction, Medical, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Textile Industry, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Semi-Trailer Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 27.45 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 40.78 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising manufacturing activities in developing countries is major factor for the growth of this market.

Get Sample Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-semi-trailer-market

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global semi-trailer market are China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd, Wabash National Corporation, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, KRONE, Kögel Trailer GmbH, HYUNDAI Translead, LAMBERET SAS, Wilhelm Schwarzmüller GmbH, Fontaine Commercial Trailer, Inc., Doepker Industries Limited, Trail King Industries, Polar Tank, Pitts Trailers, East Manufacturing Corporation, Mac Trailer Manufacturing, Inc., Strick Trailers, LLC., HEIL TRAILER INTERNATIONAL, STI HOLDINGS, INC, Vanguard National Trailer Corp.

Competitive Analysis: Global Semi-Trailer Market

Global semi- trailer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of semi- trailer market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Manac Inc. announced that they have acquired Alutrec Inc. This acquisition will help the Manac to expand their portfolio as alutrec has wide range of products in aluminum platform segment which will help both the company to expand and strengthen their business in the market place.

In September 2017, Wabash National Corporation announced that they have acquired Supreme Industries, Inc. so that they can influence the urbanization and ecommerce trends for home delivery. This acquisition will advance the final mile evolution strategy.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the cold chain industry is driving the growth of this market.

Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the growth of this market.

Table Of Content: Global Semi-Trailer Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Semi-Trailer Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Semi-Trailer Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Semi-Trailer Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More…..Get Detailed TOC at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-semi-trailer-market

Segmentation: Global Semi-Trailer Market

By Type

Flatbed

Lowboy

Dry Van

Refrigerated

Tanker

Others

By Tonnage Type

Below 25 Ton

25–50 Ton

51–100 Ton

Above 100 Ton

By Number of Axles

Less Than 3 Axles

3–4 Axles

More Than 4 Axles

By End- User

Heavy Industry

Construction

Medical

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Textile Industry

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

For More Details In-Depth Inquiry @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-semi-trailer-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com