Global Spray Drying Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2025 from USD 5.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 % in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players: Global Spray Drying Equipment Market

The renowned players in spray drying equipment market are GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, SPX FLOW, Shandong Tianli Drying Technology and Equipment Co., Ltd., BÜCHI Labortechnik AG, European Spraydry Technologies,, Dedert Corporation, ChangZhou lemar Drying Engineering Co,Ltd, Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd.,, Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd.,, Advanced Drying Systems., Lab Plant (UK) Ltd, European Spraydry Technologies LLP, New AVM Systech, C. E. Rogers, Advanced Drying System, Shandong Shungeng Drying Equipment Co. Ltd.,Lab Plant (UK) Ltd, Tetra Pak International S.A. many more.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Reduction in thermal damage caused to the product

Increase in shelf-life leading to cost-effective logistics.

New developments in functional food & beverage ingredients

Increase in demand for Rte foods

Product yield optimization achieved by spray drying.

Misalignment in process parameters can affect the organoleptic properties

High operational cost

Market Segmentation: Global Spray Drying Equipment Market

The market is based on spray dryer type, cycle type , drying stage, application ,flow type and geographical segments.

Based on spray dryer type, the market is segmented into rotary atomizer, nozzle, and fluidized, closed loop and centrifugal.

Based on cycle type, the market is segmented into open cycle and closed cycle.

Based on drying stage, the market is segmented into stage multistage, two stage and single stage

Based on flow type, the market is segmented into co-current flow spray dryers, counter-current flow spray dryers and mixed flow spray dryers.

Based on application, the market is segmented into food, pharmaceutical, chemical and others.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Spray Drying Equipment Market

The global spray drying equipment market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of spray drying equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Tetra Pak International S.A. provides spray drying equipment for dairy products.The product is sprayed into a drying chamber and hot air is applied. The temperatures ranging from 160° – 205° depending on the product.

