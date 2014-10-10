Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Market By Types (Fixed Wing Aircraft, Helicopters, Cyclocopters, Tiltrotors), Modes (Conventional Take- off and Landing, Short Take-off and Landing, Short Take-off and Vertical Landing), Product Type(Vectored Thrust , Multirotor ), Application (Civil , Military), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2018. Increasing demand of electric vertical take- off and landing aircraft from military is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Some of the major competitors currently working in electric vertical take- off and landing market are Lilium, EHANG, Volocopter GmbH, Airbus S.A.S, TERRAFUGIA, Joby Aviation, KITTY HAWK, PAL-V, ICON Aircraft, Inc., DeLorean Motor Company, EchoBlue Ltd., Fehr & Peers, and EmbraerX.

Vertical take- off and landing aircraft is that aircraft that can take- off and land vertically. They are of different types like helicopter, fixed wing aircraft, cyclocopters etc. In military there are mainly two types of VTOL aircraft- tiltrotor and jet thrust. They usually are safe and have efficiency and speed. They are widely used by military due to which this market growing tremendously.

Market Drivers:

High efficiency and speed of the electric vertical take- off and landing aircraft is driving the growth of this market

Increasing usage of electric vertical take- off and landing aircraft in military is another factor driving the market growth.

Market Restraint:

Heavy weight of electric vertical take- off and landing aircraft is restraining the growth of this market.

Segmentation:

By Types

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Helicopters

Cyclocopters

Tiltrotors

By Modes

Conventional Take- off and Landing

Short Take-off and Landing

Short Take-off and Vertical Landing

Product Type Vectored Thrust Multirotor

Application

Civil

Military

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, EmbraerX announced the launch of their first electrical Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The main aim of the launch is to change the business of air transportation and provide new products and services to their customers. It will also help to improve the quality of life of the people.

In October 2017, Boeing announced that they are going to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences which will work as it subsidiary. This acquisition will help the Boeing to expand their business worldwide and provide new services to the people.

Competitive Analysis: Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Market

Global electric vertical take- off and landing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electric vertical take- off and landing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

