Global Molecular Breeding Market is witnessing high demand due to the rising research and development expenses of the agricultural industry. The market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.78 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.36 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 17.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Global molecular breeding market research report makes use of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to disclose the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in the chemical industry. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are also covered in this global molecular breeding market report. The report gives out the CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2019-2026 for the market. The molecular breeding market report studies various inhibitors as well as motivators of the market in both quantitative and qualitative manner so that users can have perfect information.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the molecular breeding market are Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., SGS SA, LGC Limited, DanBred International, Intertek Group plc, Charles River, and Slipstream Automation.
Market Definition: Global Molecular Breeding Market
Molecular breeding is a technique that is used in the application of molecular biology, plant breeding, and animal breeding. In molecular breeding, DNA markers are used mix & match to change the molecular genes of a particular organism. This method is used to develop new, improved and different varieties of the organisms.
FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN MOLECULAR BREEDING MARKET
Innovative product launches and advancements in technologies adopted by major manufacturers
- In December 2018, Bayer AG and NRGene announced that they had expanded the licensing and collaboration between the organisations regarding the usage of NRGene’s “GenoMAGIC” platform to be used in support of Bayer’s molecular breeding platform. The usage of “GenoMAGIC” which is a big data analytics platform is expected to help in expanding Bayer’s molecular breeding crop portfolio and business operations.
- In March 2018, SGS SA announced the launch and offering of novel plant molecular breeding and analysis services after they completed the acquisition of TraitGenetics GmbH based out of Gatersleben, Germany.
Market Drivers:
Major private and public sectors are increasingly adopting this method for their advantages in better quality results, this trend is set to drive the market growth
Multiple innovations and development have led to the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
High initial investment for this kind of breeding is one of the major restraining factor
Lack of proper infrastructure and know ledged professionals are also restraining the market growth
Segmentation: Global Molecular Breeding Market
By Process
QTL mapping
Marker-assisted selection (MAS)
Marker-assisted backcrossing (MABC)
Genomic selection
Others
Marker-assisted recurrent selection (MARS)
Position gene cloning
Genetic fingerprinting
By Marker
Single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP)
Simple sequence repeats (SSR)
Others
Expressed sequence tags (EST)
Sequence tagged site
Random amplified polymorphic DNA (RAPD)
By Application
Crop
Corn
Wheat
Rice
Sorghum
Barley
Oats
Soybean
Canola
Cotton
Sunflower
Vegetables
Fruits
Ornamentals
Greenhouse plants
Nursery plants
Livestock
Cattle
Poultry
Equine
Swine
Aquaculture
Other avian livestock
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Analysis: Global Molecular Breeding Market
The Global Molecular Breeding Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Molecular Breeding market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Insights in the report:
Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
Key Market players involved in this industry
Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation
Competitive analysis of the key players involved
