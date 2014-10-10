Global Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market is expected to reach USD 1.54 billion by 2025, from USD 3.01 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

A class and transparency is strictly maintained while carrying out research studies of this green chelates/natural chelating agents market report to offer an exceptional market research report for a specific niche. By unearthing the best market opportunities, resourceful information is offered to prosper in the market. The report also measures market drivers, market restraints, challenges, opportunities and key developments in the market. With such data and facts it becomes easy to have an actionable ideas, enhanced decision-making and better mapping business strategies. Thus, the consistent and extensive market information of this report will definitely help grow business and improve return on investment (ROI).

Competitive Landscape:

The global green chelates/natural chelating agents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the green chelates/natural chelating agents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market

The key players operating in the global green chelates/natural chelating agents market are –

Eastman Chemical Company,

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company,

BASF SE,

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.,

SHOWA DENKO K.K,

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness about the benefits of using these chemicals in personal care formulations and food & beverage products.

Rising demand for green chelates due to excellent properties with regard to eco and human toxicity

Stringent environment and water resources protection laws

Market Restraint:

Ease availability of conventional chelating agents

Environmental concerns

Segmentation: Global Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market

By Type

(Sodium Gluconate, EDDS, MGDA, GLAD,Others),

By Application

(Cleaning, Water Treatment, Agriculture, Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Others),

By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

