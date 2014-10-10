A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Commercial Seaweeds Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. Global Commercial Seaweeds Market is expected to reach USD 22.32 billion by 2025, from USD 13.90 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period to 2026. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Yan Cheng, Pacific Harvest, Chase Organics GB Ltd., Mara Seaweed, CEAMSA, The Cornish Seaweed Company, Leili Group, Irish Seaweeds, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG), Annie Chun’s, Chase Organics, GimMe Health Foods, Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, Ocean Harvest Technology, Seagreens, SeaSnax, among others.

Seaweeds are nutrients with variety of health benefits. Commercial seaweeds are type of micro algae found in artic or tropical cold water bodies. The health benefits from the seaweeds include digestive health, cholesterol-lowering effects and weight loss. These are rich in vitamins and mineral content which makes it applicable in various fields of food, healthcare and personal care products. The commercial seaweeds are harvested in about 35 countries.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in applications of commercial seaweeds

Increased demand of seaweeds

Rising awareness of medicinal uses of seaweeds

Usage of seaweed as hydrocolloid and a gelling agent

High content of mercury and arsenic

Rising water population due to seaweed farming

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

Revenue splits by most promising business segments.

By Application (Direct Food, Textile, Food Additive, Pharma & Medical, Paper, Animal Feed, Fertilizer, Others) and any other business Segment if applicable within scope of report

By Application (Direct Food, Textile, Food Additive, Pharma & Medical, Paper, Animal Feed, Fertilizer, Others) and any other business Segment if applicable within scope of report

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers, Product Specification, and Upstream Suppliers.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

United States, Canada, and Mexico. South & Central America : Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa. Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc.}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands} and Russia.

UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc.}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands} and Russia. Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Table of Content: Commercial Seaweeds Market

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. Market value-chain analysis

Chapter 4: Commercial Seaweeds Market

4.1. Market overview

4.2. Market size and growth forecast – value-wise

Chapter 5: Commercial Seaweeds Market segmentation

….Continued

