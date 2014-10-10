The latest business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Malaria Diagnostics Market” – presents you with you global Industry Analysis, Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, revenue, cost, gross Margin and forecast 2019 – 2026. This report gives better market perspective in terms of Investments, business marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours with the help of 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages for easy understanding. This Malaria Diagnostics study overview is conducted by considering market drivers, market restraints, opportunities, risks and entry barriers and business challenges which is valuable for mapping the success strategies.

Global malaria diagnostics market is expected to an estimated value of USD 1063.92 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing cases of tropical disease and rising demand for novel diagnostic technique will drive the market.

Key Segmentation of Malaria Diagnostics Market

By Technology (Microscopy, Rapid Diagnostics Test (RDTs), Molecular Diagnostics Tests),

End-User (Hospitals, Clinics and Community Healthcare),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global malaria diagnostics market are ACCESS BIO. INC, Abbott, bioMérieux SA, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PREMIER MEDICAL CORPORATION PVT LTD, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hemex Health, QuantuMDx Group Ltd, Meridian Bioscience Europe B.V., Intellectual Ventures Management, LLC., Novartis AG, BD, FYODOR BIOTECHNOLOGIES, Drucker Diagnostics and others

Rising demand for diagnostic tool in malaria- endemic country will drive the market growth

Technological advancement and development in malaria diagnostic tool will also propel the growth of the market

High investment by government to curb the disease prevalence is also driving the market growth

Increasing awareness among population about malaria will also drive the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, ERADA Technology Alliance Ltd announced the launch of their Saliva-based Malaria Asymptomatic and Asexual Rapid Test saliva diagnostic test for malaria. It is very useful as it detects the disease early and helps the patient to get early treatment and prevent the disease from expanding further. The main of the launch is to reduce the malaria incidence worldwide.

In May 2017, Alera announced the launch of their rapid diagnostic test which will be used to detect malaria infections among asymptomatic patients. It has the ability to identify the patients who have very low parasitemia level. This new device can provide results in just 20 minutes and is very useful as one can start their treatment.

