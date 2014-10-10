The 3D Printing in Oil & Gas Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The scope of this 3D printing in oil & gas market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

Scope of the Report:

3D printing is the process of constructing physical objects from a digital framework using a printer. The advantages of 3D printing such as rapid prototypes and small batch production have fueled the demand for 3D printing in oil & gas industry.

Some of the Key Players in the 3D Printing in Oil & Gas Industry Market Are

3D Systems

Arcam Group

Materialise

Proto Labs

SLM Solutions Group

Stratasys

ExOne

Voxeljet

Envisiontec

Optomec

Rapid prototyping, reduced delivery lead times, significant reduction in downtime, and cost-efficient benefits of 3D printing are key factors that drive the growth of 3D printing in oil & gas market.

This report focuses on the 3d printing in oil & gas in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Printer

Material

Software

Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Prototyping

Tooling

Functional Part Manufacturing

Major TOC of Global 3D printing Market Research Report

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global 3D Printing in Oil & Gas Industry Market, By Application

6 Global 3D Printing in Oil & Gas Industry Market, By Geography

7 Key Developments

8 Company Profiling

List of Tables

Overview of the Report

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies.

To describe major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the 3D printing in oil & gas market and submarkets.

To assess the market shares for new entrants

Strategic profiling of the key players and brands

To describe the industry trends and developments

