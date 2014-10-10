The latest business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market” – presents you with you global Industry Analysis, Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, revenue, cost, gross Margin and forecast 2019 – 2026. This report gives better market perspective in terms of Investments, business marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours with the help of 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages for easy understanding. This Human Machine Interface (HMI) study overview is conducted by considering market drivers, market restraints, opportunities, risks and entry barriers and business challenges which is valuable for mapping the success strategies.

Key Players: Siemens; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Emerson Electric Co.; Kontron S&T AG; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; ABB; GENERAL ELECTRIC

Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.17 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 8.73 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.68% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in the prevalence of Industry 4.0.

Key Players

Siemens; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Emerson Electric Co.; Kontron S&T AG; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; ABB; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Honeywell International Inc.; Yokogawa Electric Corporation; Schneider Electric; Advantech Co., Ltd.; American Industrial Systems, Inc.; Beijer Electronics – A Beijer Group Company; Eaton; OMRON Corporation; Danaher; Elektrobit; Gefran; BARTEC; EAO AG; Microchip Technology Inc.; are few of the major competitors currently present in the market.

Key Segmentation of Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market

By Product (Display Terminals, Industrial PCs, Interface Software, Touch Screen Panels, Remote Panel, Membrane Switches, Rubber Keypads, Others),

Offering (Hardware, Software, Services),

Configuration Type (Embedded, Stand-Alone),

Sales Channels (Direct, Indirect),

End-Use Industry (Process Industry, Discrete Industry),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Rockwell Automation, Inc. announced the launch of “Allen-Bradley PanelView 5510” graphics terminal for usage in large machinery applications. The product provides user higher integration, connectivity and simplification of user experience with large applications.

In May 2018, Kontron S&T AG announced that they have extended the product portfolio of its “FlatClient” and “FlatView HMI”. Both series related to the Human Machine Interface products. The new product lines, STS, CTR, and RCK are monitors and industrial PC’s for usage in extremely hygienic industrial applications.

