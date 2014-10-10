The latest business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Cloud systems management software Market” – presents you with you global Industry Analysis, Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, revenue, cost, gross Margin and forecast 2019 – 2026. This report gives better market perspective in terms of Investments, business marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours with the help of 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages for easy understanding. This Cloud systems management software study overview is conducted by considering market drivers, market restraints, opportunities, risks and entry barriers and business challenges which is valuable for mapping the success strategies.

Global cloud systems management software market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 33.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the increasing acceptance of private & hybrid cloud among the enterprises globally.

What are the major business growth drivers?

Surging need to prevent vendor lock-in, fosters the market growth

Increasing preference of hybrid cloud, is another factor driving the market growth

Easy integration of heterogeneous and complex cloud environments, is another factor driving the growth of the market

Surging preference for automation, drives the market growth

Key Segmentation of Cloud Systems Management Market

By Deployment Model (Public, Private, Hybrid and Community Cloud),

Cloud Services (IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service), PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service), SaaS (Software-as-a-Service), Storage Database),

Solution (Operations Management, Change and Configuration Management, Application Performance Management, Event and Incident Management, Problem Management),

Services (Professional Services, Managed Services),

Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises),

Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Consumer Goods and Retail, Education, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication and ITES, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cloud systems management software market are VMware, Inc, IBM Corporation, HP Development Company, L.P., Cisco Systems, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., Oracle, Red Hat, Inc., Broadcom, ServiceNow, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Apple Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Adobe, Microsoft, McAfee, LLC, , Flexera, Dell, Adaptive Computing, Inc., Zoho Corp. among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, SoftwareONE, Solutions and Services company, a leading global Platform, acquired COMPAREX, a global IT service provider. It will back the digitalizationof more than 50,000 customers globally and they can focus on transform people and an entrepreneurial culture on the company’s core values.

In September 2018, Flexera have completed the acquisition of RightScale. This acquisition will help the company to complement its core SAM business with cloud management tools.

