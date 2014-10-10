Power over Ethernet Lighting Market 2019-2025

The report intends to provide a complete analysis of Porter’s five forces, vendor landscape and market attractiveness by geography. The report analysis regional trends and demand patterns and thus presents market attractiveness by region helping understand the potential market for investment. The market report includes an impact analysis of industry trends, opportunities, drivers, restrains. The study comprises analysis of the strategic framework of the key players in the market and the core competencies that facilitated them to achieve the market position.

Request sample copy of Power over Ethernet Lighting Market at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/828

The global Power over Ethernet lighting market is projected to reach USD 13.50 billion by 2025. Power over Ethernet (PoE) lighting is a technology which enables the transmission of the electric signals and power over the single twisted pair of Ethernet cable. Factors such as low installation and maintenance cost, less downtime, more control over the network and future expansion capabilities are driving the adoption of the Power over Ethernet lighting network. For instance, in the smart offices, PoE is being used to power and communicated with the LED lighting fixtures, sensors, and other smart devices.

As the demand for high-performance/smart building is increasing, the insufficiency of the current electrical and communication infrastructure is becoming more apparent. Thus, the demand for a dynamic powering and communication platform that can also control, manage, and monitor on a real-time basis is rising. Thus, a shift towards a PoE network is expected, driving the growth of the global Power over Ethernet lighting market during the forecast period.

Read more details of Global Power over Ethernet Lighting market report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/power-over-ethernet-lighting-market

Based on the product type the global Power over Ethernet lighting market is segmented in powered devices and power sourcing equipment. By the end of 2025, powered devices are projected to have the largest share in the global Power over Ethernet lighting market. Powered devices grew owing to the increasing demand from the high potential market such as the Asia Pacific and MEA. Here, powered devices such as the Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to flourish in the market as they perform various functions that assist in digitization and building automation driving the demand for PoE network. This surge in demand is boosting the growth of the global Power over Ethernet lighting market during the forecast period.

Based on the end user type the global Power over Ethernet lighting market is segmented in commercial, residential and industrial segments. The commercial segment is projected to be valued at USD 8.24 billion in the global Power over Ethernet Lighting market by 2025. The dominance is projected, as the commercial sector is always on a lookout to adopt the best in class technology solutions that shall help them in achieving operational efficiency. For instance, the “Digital ceiling” which has gained immense traction recently. The objective of Digital ceiling is linking everything associated with smart sensors, LED lighting solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) devices and other building automation systems in one single integrated platform. This is projected to drive the demand for Power over Ethernet lighting network as it has the capability of integrating all of the above mention application on a single network. Further, its future expansion of the network is also feasible and economical for commercial end users.

Geographically, the global Power over Ethernet market is divided in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 47.6 % during the forecast period. Smart building and smart homes are projected to flourish in the Asia Pacific region. These smart complexes are likely to adapt to the PoE network as its future proof and it’s easily expandable. This is projected to increase the adoption of PoE in the region driving the growth of the Asia Pacific region in the global Power over Ethernet lighting market. Further, many of the key players in the global market see the Asia Pacific as one of the most potential regions and hence are entering into a partnership with regional players to capture the market. For instance, in 2018, Igor Inc. and Wipro Lighting announced that it had entered an OEM agreement. Under the agreement, Igor technology will be given license for the Wipro PoE connected lighting products. The agreement shall allow Wipro to sell Igor-enabled lighting fittings worldwide along with an exclusive partnership in India.

The key players in the global Power over Ethernet market are: Signify N.V., Cisco Systems, Inc., IGOR INC., Molex Incorporated, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., NuLEDs Inc., Cree, Inc, Axis Communications AB, and others. The players are focusing on developing the latest technology in the highly competitive market and are adopting partnership and collaborations as their key strategy. For instance, in January 2019, Cisco and Wipro entered into a collaboration. The aim of the collaboration is to cater to the commercial lighting market by using Cisco’s Power over Ethernet solutions. Further, Wipro announced a partnership with Schreder for its IoT solutions that are optimal for catering smart cities and smart buildings with PoE network.

Get the access of more information through Blogs and White Paper:

Blogs on “Evolution Of Power Over Ethernet Lighting”

Power over Ethernet (PoE) is a practical and convenient method to stream both power and network connectivity on the same cable. As it develops, inventors have to struggle with backward and forward compatibility, cable selection, and configuration selection and choose the right interface ICs. The ICs must not have the essential PoE functionality, designers are looking to endure the current features to protect safe power delivery.

White Paper on “Uprising Of Power Over Ethernet Lighting (PoE)“

PoE streamlines connectivity by supplying both power as well as 100/1000Base-T Ethernet communications on the alike CAT5e cable. This has no impact over Ethernet deviated pair communications. Moreover, this saves designing time along with the price of added wiring at developers end. Also, PoE offers the benefits of a central power source, letting easy management of power for all the Ethernet nodes. Furthermore, PoE permits an easy to manage source of backup power for all the connected systems.

Key Segments of the Global Power over Ethernet Lighting Market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE)

Powered Devices (PD)

End User Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

Europe

Spain

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The global Power over Ethernet lighting market is projected to reach USD 13.50 billion by 2025. Power over Ethernet (PoE) lighting is a technology which enables the transmission of the electric signals and power over the single twisted pair of Ethernet cable. Factors such as low installation and maintenance cost, less downtime, more control over the network and future expansion capabilities are driving the adoption of the Power over Ethernet lighting network. For instance, in the smart offices, PoE is being used to power and communicated with the LED lighting fixtures, sensors, and other smart devices.

As the demand for high-performance/smart building is increasing, the insufficiency of the current electrical and communication infrastructure is becoming more apparent. Thus, the demand for a dynamic powering and communication platform that can also control, manage, and monitor on a real-time basis is rising. Thus, a shift towards a PoE network is expected, driving the growth of the global Power over Ethernet lighting market during the forecast period.

Else place an Inquire before Purchase “Power over Ethernet Lighting Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/828