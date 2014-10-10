Analyst Commentary:

95% of companies resoundingly approve digital workplace enhancement as a significant factor in their company’s success and most of them are moving in that directions. 44% of workplaces have already embraced digital workplace programs. Digital transformation doesn’t remain a buzzword, instead it has become an enterprise priority. By the end of 2019, spending on digital transformation is anticipated to attain a value of $1.7 trillion worldwide, up 42 percent from 2017.

Request a sample of this report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/775

Many CIOs have manifests that if employees improve the way they serve customers, in exchange, they should be catered with top-notch digital workplace. Best-in-class digital workplace consists a network with well-configured quality-of-service, sufficient bandwidth and constant availability. The networks should be prepared to address the requirement of virtual workers as technologies such as robotics and artificial intelligence started to have a great impact in the workplace. Another essential factor is having a nomadic workstyles within a workplace are predicated on ubiquitous wireless connectivity.

Report Description:

The rapid extension of the technological landscape across the globe led to a constant invasion of novel technologies in the IT organizations. In the previous few years, the eagerness to digitize the organization workplace peaked amid a number of IT leaders. Conversely, in 2017, there is wide-range comprehension of digital workplace among various technological sectors. According to the 2017 survey, around 95% of organizations agree that a digital workplace is necessary to analyze data, engage and collaborate employees.

Browse the complete report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/digital-workplace-market

The move towards the cloud will accelerate

Several industries started slightly with cloud computing usually for a testing purpose. In 2018, many business leaders realized the significance of cloud data storage and accordingly the adoption upsurges. The need for real-time data all over the organization will be a key reason for this trend.

Enterprise Chatbot stands will progressively swap traditional app development

In upcoming years, more enterprises will improve both policy and implementation of AI-Powered Chatbot platform to organize, manage and train bots in the B2C, B2B, and B2E workflows.

Analytics for Everything

Many enterprises will emphasis more on application analytics through multiple domains. Analytics tools will be used to recognize the digital workplace is constantly sustains adoption and end-user experience.

Higher investments in Robotics Process Automation

RPA is one of the wide-range automation of industrial processes to automate heavy tasks, cut costs, improve employee productivity, and link applications. In 2017, a number of large industries shift towards RPS. This trend will remain in the coming years.

Immersive Technologies

Immersive technologies are useful for increase business performance and employee communication.

Digital workplace Market Segmentation

The digital workplace market basically bifurcated into component type, verticals, size of enterprises, and geographical regions.

Based on the component type, the global digital workplace market can be categorized into software and services.

Based on the size of enterprises, this market can be classified as large enterprise, medium enterprise and small enterprise.

Based on vertical, this market is alienated into Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology & Telecommunication, healthcare sector, retail, media and entertainment, transportation, energy and utility, and others. In between this, the Information Technology & Telecommunication segment is proposed to the digital workplace market over the forecast period. Likewise, there has been increased adoption of digital workplace services in BFSI sector. Also, the healthcare sector is anticipated to raise at the highest CAGR into coming years. This is credited to rising importance on patient gratification and emphasis towards supporting and engaging frontline staff in healthcare industries.

Market Restraint Factors

The digital workplace service providers facing several challenges including governance & obedience and understanding consumer requirements. Dealing cultural change in enterprises is one of the major hurdles for the implementation of digital workplace solutions.

Digital workplace Market major players

The key players operating in the global market have adopted collaborations, new product launch, and partnerships to improve their existence across the globe. The leading vendors in the market are continuously upgrading and innovating their top products to grow their market revenue. The fresh competitors in the digital workplace market are concentrating to coordinate with technology providers to invent their product and increase end-user reachability.

Pre-book the research study on Digital workplace Market and Get Flat 10% Discount @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/775

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Info:

Ryan Johnson

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,

Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A

Phone No: +19723628199

Email: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com