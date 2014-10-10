On the basis of deployment, the laboratory informatics market across the globe is bifurcated into cloud-based solutions, on-premise solutions and web-based solutions. Likewise, end-user segment of the market can be sub-divided into petrochemical and oil & gas industries, food & beverage and agriculture industries, chemical testing laboratories and others.

The global market of laboratory informatics has been segmented by different deployment, product type, end-user and geography. Further, product type segment of the market is sub-segmented into chromatography data systems (CDS), laboratory information management systems (LIMS), enterprise content management (ECM), electronic laboratory notebook (ELN), laboratory execution system (LES), electronic data capture (EDC) & clinical data management systems (CDMS) and scientific data management systems (SDMS).

Key factors driving the laboratory informatics market growth includes augmenting integration of laboratory automation in research organizations and contract manufacturing. Furthermore, arrival of digitization as well as big data analytics will further boost the growth of market in upcoming years. On the other hand, scarcity of integration standards as well as lack of skilled professionals are some factors expected to restrain the laboratory informatics market growth over the forecast spell.

Geographically, the global market of laboratory informatics has been divided into several key regions including Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market of North America region acquires major laboratory informatics market share owing to their guidelines supporting deployment of laboratory information systems as well as easy availability of infrastructure coupled with high digital literacy in the region. Furthermore, Europe is expected to grow at steady pace.

Some of the key players operating in the competitive edge of the laboratory informatics market across the globe include LabVantage Solutions Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LabWare Inc., LabLynx Inc., Core Informatics, Abbott Informatics (Abbott Laboratories), ID Business Solutions Ltd., Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc. and Agilent Technologies Inc., among others.

Key segments of the global laboratory informatics market include:

Deployment Segment of laboratory informatics market

Cloud-based solutions

On-premise solutions

Web-based solutions

Product type Segment of laboratory informatics market

Chromatography data systems (CDS)

Laboratory information management systems (LIMS)

Enterprise content management (ECM)

Electronic laboratory notebook (ELN)

Laboratory execution system (LES)

Electronic data capture (EDC) & clinical data management systems (CDMS)

Scientific data management systems (SDMS)

End-user Segment of laboratory informatics market

Food & beverage and agriculture industries

Petrochemical and oil & gas industries

Chemical testing laboratories

Others

Geographical Segmentation of laboratory informatics market

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Chile & others)

Europe

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa & North Africa)

