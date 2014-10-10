The Global Capnography Market Size is expected to raise from USD xx.xx million in 2018 to USD xx.xx million by 2025, at recorded CAGR of xx.xx% during the forecast period. Capnography is the method used to measure the concentration of Carbon Dioxide and its pressure in the breath of patients, this is done by using capnograph device. It helps to determine the actual absorption of carbon dioxide in the blood circulation. It is essential equipment used to monitor the exhaled and inhaled concentration of carbon dioxide. The rising pediatric population, growing number of patients with cardiac diseases, and rising aging population are estimated to drive the global capnography market growth.

The capnography device finds several applications in sectors such as recovery, wards, critical care, and ambulances. The global capnography market is projected to grow over the forecast period, owing to factors such as technological advancements, innovation, and improvement of the capnography device. It is basically a non-invasive method by which respiratory difficulties such as defective breathing circuits, ventilator failure, and malposition of tracheal tubes can be quickly identified.

On the basis of product, the global capnography market is classified into accessories and capnometers. The accessories segment is likely to account for a larger global capnography market share in 2018. The growing adoption of capnography devices during medical procedures and the rising number of critical and complex surgical procedures across the globe are the major factors of global capnography market trends.

On the basis of technology, the global capnography market is sub-segmented into sidestream and mainstream capnography. Among these, the mainstream segment is anticipated to register a higher global capnography market growth rate over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global capnography market is categorized into trauma & emergency care, cardiac care, breathing disease monitoring, and others. Among these, the trauma & emergency care segment is projected to record the highest global capnography market growth rate over the forecast period owing to factors like increasing awareness of the medical benefits delivered by capnography devices for trauma cases, tied with the growing road accidents worldwide.

On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into home care and hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on region, the global capnography market size is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Among these, the North America region is expected to be the largest regional global capnography market share for capnography equipment.

Global capnography market key players:

Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.

Diamedica (UK) Limited

Edan Instruments Inc.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Nonin Medical Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Smiths Group plc

Medtronic plc

Dickinson & Company

Becton

Global capnography market: Segmentation

By Product

Capnometers

By Parameter

Standalone Capnometers

Multiparameter Capnometers

By Portability

Conventional Capnometers

Handheld Capnometers

Accessories

By Technology

Mainstream Capnography

Sidestream Capnography

By Application

Trauma & Emergency Care

Respiratory Monitoring

Cardiac Care

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Home Care & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Region

North America

Canada

U.S.

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Others

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World (RoW)

