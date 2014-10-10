Global vanadium market outlook is likely to remain strong by the end of the forecast period, owing to the growing metal usage in steel processing & other niche end-uses including energy storage, chemicals, & titanium alloys. Iron & steel held the largest volume share of over 90% of the global vanadium market in 2019.

Get Latest Research Report for more Professional & Industry Insights: Vanadium Market outlook 2019

The research report on Global vanadium market offers a basic overview of the industry comprising definition, applications, classifications, and industry supply chain structure. This report provides local as well as global market analysis including competitive landscape, development trends, and major regions development status. Furthermore, development plans and policies are analyzed as well as cost structure and manufacturing processes are also studied. The report also covers import and export consumption, demand and supply figures, gross and revenue margins.

The global vanadium market size is anticipated to grow from 87 kilo tons to 100 kilo tons at a maximum CAGR of 5% over the forecast period. Vanadium is a supplement which is used as medicine for curing pre-diabetes and diabetes, heart diseases, low blood sugar, and also for increasing athletic performance. It may act like an insulin, because there is evidence that vanadium can growing the effect of insulin. It is unsafe if absorbed in large amount and for longer period of time as it may cause serious effects such as kidney damage, and others.

The global vanadium market is segmented on the basis of application and geographical regions. Based on the application, the market has been categorized into chemical, energy storage, titanium alloys, and Iron & steel. Among these, the titanium alloys segment accounted for the higher global vanadium market share in coming years. Likewise, the energy segment is used in vanadium redox batter to store energy.

In terms of geography, the global vanadium market is classified into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and MEA. Among these, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the market over the forecast period. India, Japan, and China are among the leading producers of vanadium. There are large number of vanadium mines in Japan and China. Likewise, Japan is also a major consumer and producer of vanadium and also has a most developed steel industry. In addition, the North American market for vanadium is also growing at faster pace. However, the demand for vanadium in Europe region is projected to increase in the coming years. MEA and Latin America are likely to account for global vanadium market share.

Read our Latest Report offers all the key insights @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/vanadium-market

The global vanadium market is highly competitive due to the presence of major manufacturers in the global market. Though, over 40% of the global market is acquired by the major players such as Bushveld Minerals Limited, EVRAZ Group, Largo Resources, Vanadium Corporations, and many others.

Key Segments of the Global Vanadium Market Report

Application Overview, 2014 – 2025 (Tons) (USD Million)

Iron & steel

Chemical

Energy storage

Titanium alloys

Regional Overview, 2014 – 2025 (Tons) (USD Million)

North America

S.

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

To know the more insights of individual segments, get in touch with the analyst@ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/825

Analyst Community along with Regional & Segment Analysis – How Furniture Market Growing Rapidly…?

Vanadium metal is highly consumed in steel production followed by its next important end-use including energy storage batteries and chemical catalyst among others. Key primary and secondary sources of vanadium include ferrovanadium, vanadium ores such as vanadinite, patronite, steel slag, ash residues, etc. However, over 85% of the vanadium metal is consumed in the processing of steel rebar and other alloys and chemical processing catalysts, narrowing down the supply for production of VRFBs for energy storage. This has resulted in a fluctuating price scenario over the past few years.

Vanadium forged steels are gaining importance in various end-user sectors such as automotive & transportation and power infrastructural components. This metal aids in minimizing the quenching operation issues that generally occur due to the low performance of medium strength carbon steels. Alloying these carbon steels with vanadium through the microalloy precipitation process imparts enhanced physical properties such as yield stress and high tensile strength to the steel components. This further helps in the alleviation of production costs, thus making vanadium a favorable alloying agent for manufacturing automotive components such as crankshafts, axles, gears, and spindles among others.

What does the report include?

The global vanadium market is segmented on the basis of application and region

The market estimates both historic and forecast have been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Tons of vanadium metal (tV) and USD million are the units taken into consideration for volume and revenue respectively.

Market analysis using tools such as Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and value chain

Market segmentation by application for all regions and key countries within Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe

Global production outlook of vanadium

Company profiles of global and regional players along with market competitiveness

About Adroit Market Research:

Adroit Market Research provide quantified B2B research on numerous opportunistic markets, and offer customized research reports, consulting services, and syndicate research reports. We assist our clients to strategize business decisions and attain sustainable growth in their respective domain. Additionally, we support them with their revenue planning, marketing strategies, and assist them to make decisions before the competition so that they remain ahead of the curve.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414