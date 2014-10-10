Credit Insurance Market overview has helped in segmenting the credit insurance market based on applications as domestic trade credit insurance and export trade credit insurance. Geographically it can be segmented as United States, Europe, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. Based on the product type it can be segmented as P to P lending, Micro finance and trade credit. P to P also known as Peer to Peer lending, is popular and easy to process as compared to other two types. It is the online practice of lending money to companies through an online platform, where the borrowers and lenders meet and interact.

Credit insurance market allows you to expand your business without fear. Furthermore, credit insurance market 2019 has enabled people to not worry about the credit and focus on other growth opportunities. Also, credit insurance gives you peace of mind as the knowledge that the outstanding invoices are protected.

Key Players: Euler Hermes, Atradius, Coface, Zurich, Credendo Group, QBE Insurance, Cesce.

Global credit Insurance market size is predicted to witness growth during the forecast period. The credit insurance market overview indicates a huge market with very low penetration. Credit insurance market share is bound to increase due to opening of various new markets and increase in the global overall trade. Government regulatory and bankruptcy frameworks are different in different countries which is a restraining factor. In spite of the generally seen increased trend in corporate bankruptcy, there is no standard framework to compare and analyze the data.

Transmitting the risk from business to an insurer, credit insurance safeguards the policyholder in the happening of a client becoming bankrupt or is unable to pay the trade credit debts. On the other hand, insurers can essentially help in reducing the possibility of financial loss with the help of credit management backing. Key objective of the following paper is to bring together in and out about credit insurance in order to portray a clear idea to the readers.

The current market scenario credit insurance has become more appropriate for obtaining the pre-funding of a trade deal plus as a cash-flow optimization. Furthermore, due to the rising government pressure, banks are getting even more cautious, generating opportunities for insurers to get into the new markets, products as well as customer sections. However, even at the time of traditional risks, penetration of transfer segment is low. Besides, the market is actually very much limited in size plus suffers the lack of innovation as well as a major incompatibility between supply & demand zones.

