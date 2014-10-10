The nuclear reactor construction market report provides an exhaustive combination of qualitative and quantitative insights from 2015 to 2025. The report further comprises in-detail profiles of the major players operating across the nuclear reactor construction market value chain. Additionally, the study consists of a competitive landscape section that covers key data points such as nuclear reactor construction market share by company (2017) and strategy framework.

The global nuclear reactor construction market size is expected to be valued at approximately USD 99.80 billion by 2025. The World Nuclear Association (WNA) has set a target of providing 25% of global electricity through nuclear energy by 2050. This provision will require the construction of nearly 1000 GW(e) of new nuclear capacities, based on factors such as reactor retirements and the growth of electricity demand. In order to achieve this target, the global nuclear sector would require a level playing field, harmonized regulatory structures and processes, and an effective safety paradigm.

The global nuclear reactor construction market shares are captured by prominent players including Areva Group, KEPCO, Rosatom, General Electric Company (GE), Mitsubishi Industries and others. Mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures and technology development & licensing are some of the key strategies implemented by these key players over the recent years. These trends are expected to boost the global nuclear reactor construction market size in the future.

In August 2016, GE and Hitachi, Ltd. announced their agreement to sell the business assets of GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy Canada Inc. (GEH-C). This business got acquired by BWXT Canada Ltd., by the end of 2016.

In March 2017, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) along with Advanced Reactor Concepts LLC (ARC Nuclear) announced their plans to collaborate for development of nuclear reactor technology and licensing. This collaboration included the development of advanced small modular reactor (aSMR), which was based on the “sodium-cooled reactor technology Generation IV”. The product development and licensing collaboration was formed for targeting the global power generation industry with the initial arrangements to be started in Canada. In June 2017, an MOU was signed by KEPCO E&C along with ADVENT, a U.S. based firm for development of advanced, medium-small nuclear reactor technologies.

In June 2017, CNNC announced that its nuclear plant based in Fuqing will be installing six pressurized water reactor units over the coming years. Units 1 to 3 commenced commercial operations by the end of 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively. Unit 4 construction was scheduled to start in 2017. The civil construction phase of this site was completed in early 2018. In May 2017, Larsen & Toubro has received two contracts worth INR 3,790.87 Crore (USD 540.2 Million) from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL).

