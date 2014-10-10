Melasma Treatment Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

The MELASMA TREATMENT MARKET data covered in the report will give the reader a comprehensive understanding of the market as well as the major players in terms of production and the regions with high demand and supply. Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Abbott, La Pristine Bioceuticals Pvt Ltd, Galderma Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Wockhardt, mesoestetic, LUTRONIC, Cynosure Inc, Focus Medical and others.

Melasma is also known as chloasma faciei is skin discoloration condition causes brown patches on the face most commonly appearing on the cheeks, bridge of the nose, forehead, and chin. It also can appear on other parts of the body that get lots of sun. Hormone changes along with sun exposure are the most common triggers for melisma.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

By Type (Epidermal, Dermal, Mixed and Others),

(Epidermal, Dermal, Mixed and Others), Treatment Type (Medication, Laser Treatment) ,

(Medication, Laser Treatment) Route of Administration (Oral, Topical),

(Oral, Topical), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare and Others),

(Hospitals, Homecare and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy)

In August 2016, Cynosure Inc announced new breakthrough aesthetic laser innovation for the treatment of melisma and body contouring laser treatment at Cynosure APAC Forum. This innovation can significantly change treatment paradigms and broadens the company’s aesthetic devices portfolio.

