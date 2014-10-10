Topoisomerase Inhibitors Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

By Drugs Classification ( Topoisomerase I Inhibitors, Topoisomerase II Inhibitors), Application (Testicular Cancer, Leukemia, Lung Cancer, Others), Drugs (Etoposide, Irinotecan, Topotecan, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others)

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mundipharma EDO GmbH, Purdue Pharma L.P., Debiopharm Group, Ipsen Pharma, TopoGEN, Inc., Nektar, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Fresenius Health Care Group, Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, VBShilpa, others

Global topoisomerase inhibitors market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. High investment in healthcare sector is the major factor contributing towards the growth of this market.

Topoisomerase inhibitors belong to chemotherapy drugs class which inhibits topoisomerase proteins which controls the changes in DNA structure during cell cycle. These drugs function by targeting the ligation step of cell cycle. The growth and proliferation of cancer cells is stopped by these drugs. Topoisomerase inhibitors are also used as antibacterial drugs. These drugs are used for several types of cancers such as lung cancer, leukemia, testicular cancers among others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing prevalence rate of cancer demands novel drugs of anti-cancer class drugs such as topoisomerase inhibitors; this factor will boost the market growth

Increasing awareness about novel topoisomerase inhibitor drugs for chemotherapy will also expand the market growth

High cost of chemotherapies is a factor restricting the market growth

Side effects of chemotherapy is one of the major factor hindering this market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received the U. S. FDA approval for combination therapy Tecentriq (atezolizumab) with carboplatin and etoposide (topoisomerase inhibitor) for treatment of patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). This combination therapy brings a bright targeted treatment option for ES-SCLC and the approval of this therapy will expand the oncology market of F. Hoffmann-La Roche

In February 2019, Mundipharma EDO GmbH and Purdue Pharma L.P. announced the grant of Orphan Drug designation from the U. S. FDA to Etoposide toniribate for treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer (cholangiocarcinoma). This designation provides reduced approval fees and 10 years marketing exclusivity of etoposide toniribate for treatment of cholangiocarcinoma to the companies after the approval

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Topoisomerase Inhibitors market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Topoisomerase Inhibitors market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

