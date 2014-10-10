Europe skin tightening market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are BTL, Merz Pharma, ALLERGAN, BISON MEDICAL, Pollogen, BRERA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES S.R.L., Cutera, Opatra Ltd, Venus Concept, Alma Lasers, Beijing Winkonlaser Technology Limited, DEKA M.E.L.A. srl, Fotona, ThermiGen, LLC, Hologic, Inc, EINSMED Co. Ltd, Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Europe Skin Tightening Market By Product Type (Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin Tightening), Portability (Portable, Standalone), Treatment Type (Non-Invasive, Minimally Invasive), Application (Reduce Wrinkles, Face Lifting, Body Lifting, Anti-Aging, Others), End User (Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Beauty Salon and Cosmetic Centres, Homecare), Distribution Channel (Direct, Tenders, Retail), Country (Italy, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Skin tightening is an aesthetic treatment in which various techniques such as laser, invasive, non-invasive, radio frequency and others are used. Laser skin tightening is minimally invasive, non-surgical process which uses an infrared light source to tighten skin through heating collagen under the skin surface that makes the skin tight. Laser skin tightening is an FDA approved method for the reduction of wrinkles, skin laxity and fine lines. It is safe and effective aesthetic treatment used for providing a young looking appearance to the skin all over the body. Skin tightening treatment increase the growth of new collagen in the laser treated area as well as increase the absorption of collagen from untreated areas. After the laser treatment natural collagen regeneration makes the skin smoother, soft and a youthful in appearance.

Segmentation: Europe Skin Tightening Market

Europe skin tightening market is segmented into six notable segments such as product type, portability, treatment type, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented radio frequency skin tightening, laser skin tightening, and ultrasound skin tightening (ultherapy).

In October 2017, Solta Medical (division of Baush Health) received FDA approval for Thermage FLX system for non-invasively reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. By this product approval the company enhanced its product portfolio.



On the basis of portability, the market is segmented into portable, standalone. In January 2018, Cutera, Inc. launched a new commercial organization which can support the company’s consumable products for procedures performed in physicians’ practices. It was a strategic goal for the company to enhance their business in market by supporting people.

On the basis of treatment type, the market is segmented into non-invasive, minimally invasive. In March 2016, Alma Lasers announced the launch of Accent Prime for the treatment of body contouring and skin tightening. With this launch the company increased its product portfolio which ultimately helped in increasing revenue.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into reduce wrinkles, face lifting, body lifting, anti-aging, others. In March 2016, Cutera announced that it has received clearance for its Enlighten picoseconds laser platform from Japan’s medical device regulatory authority, the ministry of health, labour and welfare.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tenders, retail. In February 2018, Venus Concept Ltd. acquired NeoGraft Solutions, Inc. (U.S.). This acquisition helped in broadening company’s (Venus Concept Ltd) current customer base and product portfolio.



On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into dermatology clinics, hospitals, beauty salon and cosmetic centres, homecare. In August 2018, Venus Concept Ltd. launched a new Advanced Connectivity Module (ACM) Revenue Share Program which was powered by Venus Connect smart technology. This was launched in U.S. and Canada which provided guidance to customers related to aesthetics.



Product Launch

In April 2019, Hologic, Inc. (U.S.) has launched Trident HD Specimen Radiography System in the U.S., Canada and Europe. The Trident HD system helps in delivering superior image quality thereby helping to reduce the recalls and streamline workflows during decreasing procedure times. This would help the company to enhance its product portfolio and strengthen its position in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

In January 2018, Cutera, Inc. launched two new products Juliet and Secret RF. Both the products are used in medical aesthetic; in which Juliet laser offers a best-in-class alternative to patients for improving sexual function and overall vaginal health. The Secret RF is used to improve mild wrinkles, and diminishes scars. With this launch the company has increased their product portfolio.

In December 2017, Allergan announced approval of their product CoolSculpting treatment from FDA, which is a non-invasive fat reduction technology and also used enhancing the skin texture and reduction of submental fat and double chin treatments. The approval of the product ensures the treatment of the customers needing non-invasive treatments for medical aesthetics.

Research Methodology: Europe Skin Tightening Market

Primary Respondents: Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturer, Healthcare Professionals, Doctors, Nurses, Medical practitioners. Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

