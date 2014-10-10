The global creatinine assay kits market is expected to reach USD 285.86 Million by 2025, from USD 192.07 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the global creatinine assay kits market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Abcam plc, Abbott Laboratories, Quidel Corporation, Enzo Life Sciences, Arbor Assays, BioVision Inc, Tulip Diagnostics, Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd, BioAssay Systems, Genway Biotech, Inc, Cell Biolabs, Inc, crystalchem, Cayman Chemical. Elektronika Sales Pvt Ltd. Randox Laboratories Ltd, ACON Laboratories, Inc, URIT Medical, Nova Biomedical, Sysmex India Pvt. Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Beckman and coulter, Siemens.

Global Creatinine Assay Kits Market, By Sample (Blood/Serum and Urine and other samples) By Type (Jaff e’s Kinetic Test Kits, Creatinine Creatinine-Pap Test Kit, Elisa Test Kits) By Number of Creatinine Test Performed (Test performed by region and test performed by Type) By End Users , By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Creatinine Assay Kits Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the creatinine assay kits market in the next 8 years. Creatinine is a protein made by the muscle during muscle activity. It finally reaches to the kidney via blood stream. Creatinine test is performed in order to identify the amount of creatinine in the blood. Creatinine test shows that how fast the creatinine is being removed from the circulating blood. Creatinine assay is used to analyze the protein metabolism in the body. Creatinine levels can be affected by changes in muscle mass, pregnancy, cancer or the use of angiotensin inhibitors or angiotensin receptor antagonists drugs. If the kidney is not in the good condition, the level of creatinine in the blood will increase and will deflect in the blood test. Creatinine test is performed by specific creatinine assay kit and can be performed for hypertension, diabetes and cancers. As per of American Cancer Society, in the U.S 63,340 new cases of kidney cancer will be recorded in 2018 and 14,970 people (10,010 men and 4,960 women) will die from kidney cancer disease. As the number of kidney cancer patients across the world increases, the requirement of creatinine assay kits is escalating equivalently. As per National Heart and Lung Institute, around 26 million people are suffering from heart failure disease worldwide. The prevalence of diabetes patients is 415 Million all over the world. And most of the patients are taking angiotension inhibitor drugs and angiotensin receptor to check the side effects of drug on kidney because in the diabetic patient’s creatinine test is performed.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Innovation in the research and development of kidney disorders

Awareness towards preventive healthcare approaches

Increase in the geriatric population

Increase in renal disorders and other chronic disorders

Favorable government initiatives towards the renal health

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Market Segmentation: Global Creatinine Assay Kits Market

The global creatinine assay kits market is segmented on basis of sample, type, number of creatinine test, end users and geography.

Based on type, the global creatinine assay kits market is segmented into Jaffe’s kinetic test kits, creatinine-pap test kits and Elisa test kits.

Based on the sample, the global creatinine assay kits market is segmented into blood/serum, urine, and other samples

Based on the number of creatinine test, the global creatinine assay kits market is segmented into number of creatinine tests performed, by region and number of creatinine tests performed, by type.

On the basis of end user, the global creatinine assay kits market is users the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, oncology centers, community healthcare, others end users.

Based on geography, the global creatinine assay kits market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Creatinine Assay Kits Market

The global creatinine assay kits market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of creatinine assay kits market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Creatinine Assay Kits Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

