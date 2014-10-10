The Global Catalyst Regeneration Market is expected to reach USD 8736.72 million by 2025, from USD 4781.75 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the global catalyst regeneration market are Al Bilad Catalyst Company, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, Tai Fung Group., Coalogix Inc., Cormetech Inc., EBINGER Katalysatorservice GmbH & Co. KG, Eco-Rigen S.r.l., EURECAT INDIA Catalyst Services Pvt Ltd, Haldor Topsoe A/S, Nippon Ketjen Co., Porocel, STEAG ENERGY SERVICES, FUJIBO HOLDINGS, INC., among others.

Global Catalyst Regeneration Market, By Technology (Off-site regeneration and On-site regeneration), By Application (Refinery, Chemicals & Petrochemicals), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Catalyst Regeneration Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the catalyst regeneration market in the next 8 years. Catalyst is used in different chemical processes in various fields such as, refineries, chemical & petrochemical plants, environmental processes, energy plants, and many more. The catalyst slowly loses its activity and needs to be replenished. Recycling of the catalyst is one of the best options for the catalyst users as it provides benefits of cost optimization and retaining an environment friendly image.

Increasing cost of new catalyst, high disposal cost, and stringent environmental regulations have also urged the catalyst user to opt for catalysts recycling. In December 2016, Haldor Topsoe launched new catalyst HyOctane, which increased the global competition in FCC gasoline post-treatment. Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems launched NOx Reduction Catalyst for selective catalytic reduction systems, which has been developed to increase the oxidation of elemental mercury. This new catalyst called TRAC (TRiple Action Catalyst). It increases the oxidation of mercury with minimal chlorine levels. It can be used on Bituminous and Sub-Bituminous (PRB) fuels and reduces NOx and oxidize mercury, it also minimizes the conversion of SO2 to SO3.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing cost optimization strategies implemented by refiners

Cost of fresh catalyst

Increasing demand of catalyst reuse in emerging regions

Production during on-site catalyst regeneration

Popularity and superior results for transformation

Patented technologies

Severe environmental regulations

Intricacies in regenerating catalysts contaminated by metals

Market Segmentation: Global Catalyst Regeneration Market

The global catalyst regeneration market is segmented based on technology, application, and geographical segments.

Based on technology, the global catalyst regeneration market is segmented into off-site regeneration and on-site regeneration

On the basis of application, global catalyst regeneration market is segmented into refinery, chemicals & petrochemicals and others

Based on geography, the global catalyst regeneration market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Catalyst Regeneration Market

The global catalyst regeneration market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of catalyst regeneration market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Catalyst Regeneration Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

