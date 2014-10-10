The global mold release agents market is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025, from USD 1.4 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the global mold release agents market are Chem-Trend L.P., michelman, inc, McGee Industries, Inc., Cresset Chemical, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Wacker Chemie AG, Marbocote Ltd, Grignard Company, LLC, SISIB SILICONE, CHUKYO Europe GmbH, Croda International Plc, Thomson Reuters, Thomson Reuters, R. P. Morrison Company, Kimberlite Softwares Pvt. Ltd. Aerol Formulations Private Limited., RNTT Pty Ltd. ITW Fluids North America, The Dow Chemical Company, and others.

Global Mold Release Agents Market, By Material Type (Water based and Solvent based), By Product type (external, internal, and semi-permanent), By Application (Die Casting, Rubber, Concrete, Plastic, Food Processing, Papers, & Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Mold Release Agents Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the mold release agents market in the next 8 years. Mold release agents is defined as component used to shape and prevent different material from bonding to surface. It is beneficial for solving various processes which include adhesive release, mold release, die-cast release, plastic release, tire release and web release. With the use of various techniques such as blow molding, injection, compression, extrusion, manufacturers are able to make variety of products with same shape in a less time. Various type of molds are used for the production of mold release agent, for example metals react with lubricants differently than polymers, so different parting agents must be used. They are allergenic chemical and dangerous in workplace and environment safety, so many mold release agent are made to be odourless and hypoallergenic. They are widely applicable in casting, rubber, concrete, plastic, food processing papers, and others.

In 2017 Chem-Trend’s launched, silicone-free release agents and semi-permanent release agents. Semi-permanent release agents deal with different efficiency gains and silicone-free release agents reduces post-molding processes. This release agent helps in giving opportunity for users to become more efficient and reduce production costs.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased use of mold release agents in various applications

High demand from construction and automotive industries

Increases the output by multiple times

Reduces operational cost

High adoption of non-stick coating

Increasing governmental Regulations

Fluctuating raw material prices

Market Segmentation: Global Mold Release Agents Market

The global mold release agents market is segmented based on material type, product, application, and geographical segments.

Based on material type, the global mold release agents market is segmented into material type water based, solvent based, and others.

Based on product type, the global mold release agents market is segmented into external, internal, and semi-permanent.

On the basis of application, the global mold release agents market is classified in casting, rubber, concrete, plastic, food processing papers, and others .

Based on geography, the global mold release agents market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Mold Release Agents Market

The global mold release agents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mold release agents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Mold Release Agents Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

